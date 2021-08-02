Birlasoft Named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by ISG

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group, announced it has been named a Top 15 Sourcing Standout by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Birlasoft was among the leading providers in the Booming 15 category globally, as well as for the Americas region based on Annual Contract Value (ACV) won over the last 12 months, according to the 2Q 2021 Global ISG Index. This is the fifth consecutive time that Birlasoft has been featured across named categories by ISG.

Now in its 75th consecutive quarter, the ISG Index provides an independent quarterly review of the latest sourcing industry data and trends. Each quarter it names the top 15 commercial providers in the Big 15 (revenues of more than $10 billion), Building 15 (revenues between $3 billion and $10 billion), Breakthrough 15 (revenues between $1 billion and $3 billion) and Booming 15 (revenues of less than $1 billion) categories in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. Each Top 15 category includes providers that compete in the traditional sourcing market, as well as those that compete in the as-a-service market, including IaaS and SaaS providers.

“It is an honor to be mentioned among The Booming 15 lists, according to ISG. Our continued recognition across various named categories reiterates our commitment towards aligning enterprises to stay on course with their digital transformation blueprints. Customers value our diverse, industry-focused solutions, led by our digital-first approach,” said Mr Dharmender Kapoor, CEO and MD, Birlasoft.

Birlasoft is firmly positioned as a leading mid-tier Enterprise Digital company, augmented through its robust partnerships, cutting-edge technology and industry expertise, and its legacy of being an able transformation partner for global customers. With a compelling customer-centric strategy and focused investments in digital and cloud technologies, the organization is poised to take pole position in the ever-changing digital landscape, where constant innovation is vital. Birlasoft’s inclusion in the ISG Index™ is based on data the company submits to ISG each quarter.

“The ISG Index is recognized as the authoritative source for marketplace intelligence on the global technology and business services industry,” said Mr Paul Reynolds, Chief Research Officer of ISG. “Birlasoft continues to establish itself as a leading and growing player in the global market for managed services, based on its volume of business in relation to other industry providers.”