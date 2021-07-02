Birlasoft Ltd announced that it has achieved Advanced Consulting Partner status in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN). Achieving AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status further strengthens Birlasoft’s cloud portfolio and will enable the company to leverage AWS to accelerate its enterprise clients’ digital transformation journeys.

With over three decades of enterprise digital and IT services experience, Birlasoft has pioneered various transformational projects for global customers. Through strategic investment in the cloud, Birlasoft has been instrumental in helping clients meet their business goals in an accelerated manner and enabling them to deliver improved experiences to their end customers.

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Birlasoft will continue to build new solutions and offerings on AWS for its clients, including end-to-end transformation services with a special focus on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Application Modernization, and Large Data Centre Migrations. Leveraging its domain depth combined with AWS cloud, Birlasoft will make focused investments in developing platforms and solutions for industries where the need for digitalization is much higher and will enable speedier transformation.

Mr. Ajit Singh Chawla, SVP and Global Head – Digital Business Unit, Birlasoft, said, “Birlasoft is actively engaged with its customers in their digital transformation journeys. Cloud adoption is key to that transformation, and we are delighted to extend our relationship with AWS. This Advanced Consulting Partner status is a testimony of our capabilities and continued commitment towards investing in technologies that help us build transformative solutions. Our partnership with AWS will enable us to accelerate the value delivery to our customers who are setting their sights on cloud transformation initiatives to make their organizations resilient, agile, and sustainable in the long term.”

Mr. Mitali Biswas, CIO, CK Birla Hospitals, said, “Birlasoft has been a trusted partner for us in our digital journey. Birlasoft migrated our PACS software, Electronic Medical Records, and Images to AWS, enabling anytime, anywhere access of the patient records to our medical staff, which increased our effectiveness and efficiency to treat patients during this pandemic. They also helped us with adopting AWS Cloud, getting the maximum value from our investment. Now, as an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Birlasoft will be able to further accelerate our digital transformation and add value to our business.”

Mr. Jasjeet Singh, Head Partner, and Alliances, India, AISPL, said, “Cloud-enabled digital transformation is a strategic priority for organizations in India. Through Birlasoft, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, our aim is to equip these organizations with the tools to make the transition to the cloud confidently, with Birlasoft’s proven consulting and technical skills and AWS’ leading cloud services and migration experience supporting them.”