Birlasoft Earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization

Birlasoft Ltd, part of the USD 2.4 billion diversified CK Birla Group; a global enterprise digital and IT Services company, today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner’s deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.

“We are delighted to be recognized by Microsoft with the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization,” stated Ajit Singh Chawla, SVP and Global Head – Digital Business Unit, Birlasoft. “As businesses are recovering from the impact of the pandemic, optimizing the technology debt and improving the customer experience through web-app modernization has become a key priority across industries. Birlasoft is well poised to cater to this industry requirement, and this advanced specialization is a testimony to our credentials to offer modernization benefits to our customers.”

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, “The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Birlasoft clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud.”