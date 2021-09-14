Birlasoft Awarded Oracle Cloud Service Provider (CSP) Status

Birlasoft Ltd announced that it has achieved Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Provider (CSP) track status. This achievement recognizes Birlasoft’s capabilities to deliver Oracle Cloud transformation programs and provide an excellent customer experience.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle Partner Network (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, Expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

Birlasoft met a series of service expertise qualifiers that demonstrate their experience and success in implementing, deploying and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud Infrastructure products/services area within a defined geographic region to achieve a CSP status. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go-lives and ongoing Managed Services. Learn more about Expertise, including viewing the complete Expertise Catalog in the link.

Birlasoft is a leading global Oracle Partner with advanced specializations and more than 20 years of delivery excellence across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, servicing customers worldwide, with dedicated practices for Oracle Cloud covering ERP, EPM, CX, HCM, and NetSuite, E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Master Data Management (MDM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Supply Chain Management (SCM).

“The Oracle Cloud Service Provider status positions Birlasoft as an elite Oracle partner. With over 200 successful cloud implementations across industries, this achievement reflects our strong partnership with Oracle. Birlasoft is committed to delivering superior customer value with the continuous pursuit of innovation excellence, technology expertise, and a customer-centric approach.” said Mr Baljeet Chhazal, EVP and Global Head – Integrated Enterprise Solutions, Birlasoft.

Customers can expect a deeper level of support from Birlasoft, including proactive monitoring and security, identity management, database middleware administration, single contract – one invoice for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Birlasoft services, and cost optimization for license and contracts.

“We have worked closely with Birlasoft over the last several years and have been impressed by their dedication to investing in the capabilities required to become one of the next-generation partners and leaders in the Oracle Cloud Service Provider (CSP) program. We are thrilled to align more closely with them to create value for our customers,” said Mr. Dale Weideling, Group Vice President, NA Cloud & Technology Alliances and Channels, Oracle.