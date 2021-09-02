Birlasoft Achieves Service Expertise in JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite

Birlasoft Ltd announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud and Oracle E-Business Suite Applications to Oracle Cloud and also awarded the Cloud Service Provider (CSP) track status. This achievement recognizes Birlasoft for delivering a superior customer experience through successful OCI implementations and services.

Expertise is a core tenet of the modernized Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) program and allows Oracle partners to highlight their capabilities in a focused area. Ultimately, expertise is designed to make it easy for customers to identify partners that can deliver quality results and minimize risk for their specific needs as they adopt Oracle Cloud.

To achieve a Service Expertise, Birlasoft met a series of qualifiers that demonstrated their experience and successes in implementing, deploying and/or managing a specific Oracle Cloud Infrastructure products/services within a defined geographic region. Requirements may include having certified individuals across diverse roles and demonstrating successful go-lives, and ongoing managed services.

Birlasoft is a leading global Oracle Partner with advanced specializations and more than 20 years of delivery excellence across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications, servicing customers worldwide, with dedicated practices for Oracle Cloud covering ERP, EPM, CX, HCM, and NetSuite, E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Master Data Management (MDM), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Supply Chain Management (SCM).

“The Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Service Expertise positions Birlasoft as a leading Oracle solution provider. With over 200 successful cloud implementations across industries, this achievement reflects our strong partnership with Oracle. Birlasoft is committed to delivering superior customer value with the continuous pursuit of innovation excellence, technology expertise, and a customer-centric approach.” said Baljeet Chhazal, EVP and Global Head – Integrated Enterprise Solutions, Birlasoft.

Customers can expect a deeper level of support from Birlasoft, including proactive monitoring and security, identity management, database middleware administration, single contract – one invoice for OCI and Birlasoft services, and cost optimization for license and contracts.

“We congratulate Birlasoft on achieving Oracle Service Expertise in JD Edwards Applications to Oracle Cloud and Oracle E-Business Suite Applications to Oracle Cloud which has been earned by making significant achievements over several years across a wide range of Oracle sell, service, hardware, and license expertise areas. Oracle Service Expertise in JD Edwards and Oracle E-Business Suite further underlines Birlasofts’ status as an outstanding cloud technology partner, providing customers with the reassurance needed to embark on exciting transformation journeys with confidence.” said Dale Weideling, Group Vice President, NA Cloud and Tech Alliances & Channels, Oracle.