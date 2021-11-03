BIOSTAR Z690 Valkyrie improves performance

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices has announced its Intel Z690 Valkyrie series of motherboards

The motherboard is robust, designed towards casual games and content creators geared with style for any occasion.

The motherboard id stylish new designs with cutting-edge technology-infused Intel Z690 series motherboards from BIOSTAR are finally here. Engineered to run the latest Intel 12th gen processors, BIOSTAR is new motherboards are ideal for gamers looking to play the best AAA games and for PC enthusiasts that settle for nothing but the best.

With three new exciting ATX motherboard models, BIOSTAR plans to deliver the best technology to the masses. BIOSTAR is introducing the latest flagship motherboards, the Z690 VALKYRIE, Z690A VALKYRIE are the stars of the show, built with exciting new features and functionality, and the RACING Z690GTA motherboard is robust, designed towards casual games and content creators geared with style for any occasion.

Features

A new generation transmission facility – Engineered to run the latest Intel 12th gen processors, BIOSTAR’s new motherboards are ideal for gamers looking to play the best AAA games and for PC enthusiasts that settle for nothing but the best

Compared with DDR4 the, bandwith is increased with 50%- the new Z690 VALKYRIE is DDR5 compatible, designed to extract maximum performance out of the latest RAM modules.

Data transfer rate from 64GB to

Featuring PCIe – 5.0 support, the motherboards deliver the ultimate hardware compatibility in the market.

– 5.0 support, the motherboards deliver the ultimate hardware compatibility in the market. Featuring a 17-phase power design and some great additions like BIOSTAR’s VIVID LED DJ, BIOSTAR RGB SYNC, and the LED ROCK ZONE functionality, the new RACING Z690GTA motherboard is the jack of all trades in the motherboard world.

So we feel that the new RACING Z690GTA motherboard is ideal for gamers and content creators. With visually stunning features and high-end functionality, the new it is great for any use case. Featuring a 17-phase power design and some great additions like BIOSTAR's VIVID LED DJ, BIOSTAR RGB SYNC, and the LED ROCK ZONE functionality, the new RACING Z690GTA motherboard is the jack of all trades in the motherboard world.