BIOSTAR Won ‘The Best Performing Motherboard Brand of the Year 2020’ at NCN Awards 2021

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, has won ‘The Best Performing Motherboard Brand of the Year 2020’ at the 13th NCN Innovative Product Awards 2021 held in New Delhi on Aug 20, 2020.

BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, gaming motherboards, SSD, graphics cards, industrial computing systems, IoT, crypto mining equipment, healthcare solutions and motor start battery. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major motherboard supplier in the IT industry.

In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, equipment, global marketing research as well as R&D. With a constant emphasis on quality, BIOSTAR always seeks to improve beyond better and race to the future.

