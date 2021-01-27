Biostar Unveils New Z590 Valkyrie Motherboards

BIOSTAR, a manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices today announces the launch of their latest Z590 VALKYRIE series motherboard range engineered to run Intel’s 11th gen Rocket Lake-S processors. Designed based on the latest Z590 chipset from Intel, BIOSTAR’s VALKYRIE series motherboards are a brand-new breed of enthusiast grade motherboards in the market. Launched in two versions with two different form factors, the Z590 VALKYRIE (ATX) and the Z590I VALKYRIE (Mini-ITX) both carries a fully armored cover design resonating with BIOSTAR’s goal of producing a premium flagship motherboard range that adds form, functionality and the wow factor to their product range.

An all-new armor gear design brings sleek design elements with passive cooling capability to the mix, and the use of gold and pink accents showcases a powerful yet royal outlook making the new VALKYRIE motherboard range fresh and extremely swoon worthy. Features like BIOSTAR’s proprietary LED ROCK ZONE and VIVID LED DJ which are fan favorites when it comes to RGB lighting technology adds extra customization to the mix for users.

Engineered by BIOSTAR with the latest and greatest motherboard technology in the planet, the Z590 VALKYRIE series motherboards are ideal for users looking to install the best hardware into their new gaming rig or editing system.



With features like PCIe 4.0 which is 2x times faster than the older PCIe 3.0 and supports a bandwidth of 16GT/s bit rate, the Z590 VALKYRIE stands above its competitors by both style and technology. Capable of running up to 128 GB of DDR4 Memory on 4 DIMMs with boost clock speeds that can reach up to 5000+(OC), the VALKYRIE series is designed for all purposes, easily capable of handling the best hardware in the toughest use cases.



The VALKYRIE series motherboards are powered by BIOSTAR’s 22 phase power design and Digital PWM technology which increases system efficiency and has faster transient performance. Smartly integrated 20K Hours Durable Solid Capacitors adds an extra layer of protection to the system with its durability while providing a stable voltage output with unhindered performance. Features like Dr. Mos help users to set up smooth overclock performance while BIOSTAR’s proprietary Tough Power Connectors ensure the stability and reliability of the power supply.

Furthermore, the VALKYRIE series motherboards are engineered with fins heat sink combined together with active cooling and a full copper base and metal backplate design which can improve power supply efficiency, reduce the overall temperature by 29.1% and extend the life and quality of your computer.



Storage wise, the VALKYRIE series utilizes superior PCIe M.2 4.0 technology which provides a bandwidth of 64Gb/s and is 2x times faster than PCIe M.2 3.0 under lower latency. Additional features like CPU OPT Header, A.I FAN and BIOS EZ Mode provides the VALKYRIE series motherboard, added dexterity and ease of use for quick installations and system management.



When it comes to rear I/O, the Z590 VALKYRIE motherboard has a fully packed Rear I/O panel protected by its Armor Gear shield with ports like 1 x PS/2 Keyboard/ Mouse port for older devices. The motherboard also comes with a single USB 3.2 (Gen2x2) Type-C port which has a max data transfer rate of 20Gbps and improved data transmission speed, 5 x USB 3.2 (Gen2) ports, and 2 x USB 3.2 (Gen1) ports are present for fast efficient connectivity.

2 x WIFI Antenna ports and the capability to run WiFi 6 is readily available for faster internet connection and a single LAN port powered by Realtek RTL8125B chipset brings up the rest for network connectivity with BIOSTAR’s 2.5 Guard technology providing safe stable internet connection with protection against electrical surges and prevents damage from lightning strikes. For display connectivity, the Z590 VALKYRIE motherboard comes with a built-in DP port (DP1.4) capable of supporting up to 5K screen resolution with the power of the latest Intel 11th Gen processors, delivering bright, crystal-clear images.



Audio Codec ALC1220 is the preferred audio technology used by the Z590 VALKYRIE motherboard with 5 x Audio connectors capable of delivering 7.1 Channels, High-Definition Audio for smooth user experience for gaming and watching movies with high quality surround sound. Furthermore, the Z590 VALKYRIE motherboard also comes with a single SPDIF_Out port for that added audio amplification.