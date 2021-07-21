The motherboard is a printed circuit board which allocates power and allows communication to and between the CPU, RAM, and all other computer hardware components.

Let’s have a look at Biostar B560MX-E PRO AND B560MH-E PRO motherboards

Highly versatile – Designed to support Intel is 10 th /11 th Generation Intel Core™ Processors and professional graphics cards, the new B560 series motherboards are highly versatile. Powered by Intel is B560 chipset, these two new motherboards are efficient and robust in any use case.

Offers Cutting-edge technology – PCI-e 4.0 and PCIe M.2 4.0 & M.2 Cooling, among other cutting-edge technology, adds up to a great platform, tailor-made for business or even casual use. The two new motherboards support up to 128 GB of DDR4 memory across 4 DIMM with an overclocking capability of up to 4000+(OC)Mhz.

Safe and long-lasting – Backed by BIOSTAR is proprietary Digital PWM technology, the new B560MX-E PRO, and B560MH-E PRO motherboards are safe and long-lasting, capable of supporting the best hardware with ease. Both motherboards pack all the essentials in their rear I/O panel with almost identical layouts on a Micro-ATX form factor

Reliability, performance – Reliability, performance, and cutting-edge technology makes the new B560MX-E PRO and B560MH-E PRO motherboards the best choice for any business or casual use.

BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices announces the latest B560MX-E PRO and B560MH-E PRO motherboards.