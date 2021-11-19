Bihar Acknowledges Educational Gaming Platform- Quizbee

Bihar today isn’t just a state of IIT, IIM & UPSC Crackers. There are lot more innovations than what the “New Bihar” wants to serve the nation with. Mr. Amit Khaitan & Mr. Abhinav Anand have upgraded the traditional gaming forms in the country by launching Quizbee. Within the city of intellectuals, these two emerging technocrats have revolutionized the online gaming space.

We all like to play games, as it is considered to be one of the most intriguing activities for amusement and leisure. Be it Candy Crush or PUB-G the craze for games in India has been on top. The one prominent area which did not get relatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic was the gaming industry. The pandemic lockdown gave a boost to this industry since people were forced to sit at their homes and explore some leisure activities. According to a survey, there was a 30% increase in traffic in online mobile gaming in India during this period. Also, Quizbee reported that they saw an increase of 500 % in the users of this online gaming platform.

Quizbee is a new B2C gaming platform. Seed Funded by the Kanodia group, Quizbee is a single destination of casual challenges that provides a knowledge-based unparalleled gamified experience to its users. It offers an immersive experience for gamers to play and compete on quizzes and various theme-based challenges with a chance to win real money. Quizbee provides a competitive mobile platform with multiple paid challenges on thousands of quiz questions and trivia across genres like movies, cricket, travel, food, general knowledge, and puzzles, etc. Users also stand a chance to win exciting bumper prizes, worth up to Rs 1 lakh by playing challenges regularly.

Shubham Kumar an MBA student from Bihar played the “Bollywood Section” & won more than Rs. 29000/- cash prize. He stated that “Quizbee is a unique gaming application that strikes the knowledgeable edge of individuals”. Likewise, another student from Bihar, Rohit Kumar won more than Rs. 26,000/- cash prize by playing their “General Knowledge Section”. He said that “he liked the interface of the app and would recommend Quizbee to his friends & family”.

“We have been seeing active participation from users all across India especially from Tier 2 -3 cities. One such state is Bihar where users are winning a lot of cash prizes by playing educational quiz games. Many Contestants have won worth Rs 30,000/ cash (approx.) in a month. We are also bringing new game formats to increase further engagement of the players says Mr. Amit Khaitan, CEO Intelligence Game Pvt Ltd.