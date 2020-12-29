Best Products of HyperX in 2020

- HyperX Cloud Core 7.1 Headset: The Cloud Core Gaming Headset + 7.1 is certified by Discord and TeamspeakTM for seamless chat compatibility and offers a flexible detachable noise-canceling microphone that reduces background noise and provides clearer voice quality for improved in-game chat, or virtual classroom discussions. Aligning with the high-quality build of its predecessors, the Cloud Core + 7.1 utilizes robust aluminum frame construction that provides long-lasting durability and stability. The headset also features soft leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort
- Virtual 7.1 surround sound
- Advanced audio control box
- Signature HyperX comfort
- Durable aluminum frame
- Detachable noise-cancelling mic
- Multi-platform compatibility
- Part Number: HX-HSCC-2-BK/WW
- The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and Cloud Stinger Core wireless + 7.1: The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core + 7.1 and Cloud Stinger Core wireless + 7.1 both offer virtual surround sound to provide a more immersive in-game audio experience. 40mm directional drivers deliver high-quality sound with pinpoint audio precision. Both Stinger Core + 7.1 features a lightweight design with each headset weighing in at just under 245 grams. Both headsets utilize adjustable steel sliders, intuitive volume control on the headset earcup, and swivel-to-mute noise-canceling microphone. HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless + 7.1 headset provides freedom from cords with a reliable 2.4Ghz wireless connection. With a range of 20m and a battery life of 17 hours, the Stinger Core + Wireless 7.1 offers a cord-free gaming experience at an economical price
- Gaming-Grade Wireless
- Virtual 7.1 Surround Sound3 via NENGUITY
- Lightweight & Durable
- Onboard Audio Controls
- Swivel-to-mute Noise Cancelling Mic
- Compatible with PC
- HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse: The Pulsefire Raid RGB is an ergonomic mouse designed for gamers who need additional buttons for key binding or to execute a variety of commands. Pulsefire Raid is designed for accurate, fluid and responsive tracking, without acceleration, featuring 11 programmable buttons and a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI. Customizable6 native DPI settings allow gamers to monitor settings with an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with 20M click reliability. Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY allows gamers to set macros, adjust DPI and customize RGB lighting effects.
- Lightweight 11-button programmable mouse
- Premium Pixart 3389 Sensor
- Advanced customization using HyperX NGENUITY software
- Ergonomic design with comfortable side grips
- Split-button design for extreme responsiveness
- Customizable RGB lighting
- Large skates and flexible braided cable
- Multi-platform compatibility
- HyperX Alloy Origins Blue Switch: The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is the first full-sized gaming keyboard built with HyperX Blue switches. As a durable, stable gaming keyboard, Alloy Origins features an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finish and leverages a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. Alloy Origins includes RGB backlit keys with exposed LED for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. Equipped with HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable.
- HyperX mechanical switches1
- Full aircraft-grade aluminum body
- Compact, portable design with detachable USB Type-C cable
- Dazzling RGB lighting with dynamic effects
- Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY software
- Three adjustable keyboard angles
- Onboard memory for three profiles
- Game Mode, 100% anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover functionalities
- HyperX QuadCast: The QuadCast comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring. The QuadCast microphone offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8” and 5/8” thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms. The QuadCast microphone is designed to meet the exacting demands of PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac for professional or aspiring streamers.
- Dynamic RGB lighting effects customizable with HyperX NGENUITY Software
- Anti-Vibration shock mount
- Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED indicator
- Four selectable polar patterns
- Mount adapter included
- Convenient gain control adjustment
- Internal pop filter
- Built-in headphone jack
- Multi-device and program compatibility