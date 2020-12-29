Best Products of HyperX in 2020

HyperX Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse: The Pulsefire Raid RGB is an ergonomic mouse designed for gamers who need additional buttons for key binding or to execute a variety of commands. Pulsefire Raid is designed for accurate, fluid and responsive tracking, without acceleration, featuring 11 programmable buttons and a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI. Customizable6 native DPI settings allow gamers to monitor settings with an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with 20M click reliability. Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY allows gamers to set macros, adjust DPI and customize RGB lighting effects.