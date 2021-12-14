Best Power Equipments (BPE) won Times Business Icon Award 2021

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), India’s leading power manufacturing brand is honoured to be recognized as the leading front under the Power Management and Data Centre Solutions. Awarded with the “Times Business Icon Award” for 2021, the brand received recognition for its exemplary commitment to the industry.

With an aim to honour the businesses that have not just survived but also seen a revival and thrived during the challenging times caused by the pandemic, the Times Business Icon Awards 2021 was all about honouring the innovators and celebrating the essence of their excellence.

Being honoured as one of the key business icon in helping the industry grow at large, BPE took this time out to thank all its clients, partners, customers, stakeholders, and employees for driving continuous growth support in the company.

Commenting on this exemplary achievement, Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments says, “This recognition will further strengthen our zeal to come up with the best of our business excellence. With continued support and recognition from such prestigious bodies, we only aim to provide the community with better!“