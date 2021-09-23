Best Power Equipments (BPE) Strengthens its Presence in Northern Market

Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited (BPE), India’s leading power manufacturing brand announced that the company is strengthening its presence in northern markets. Besides its strong presence in Delhi- NCR, the company will be aggressively spreading its presence in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, and Jammu & Kashmir thus enhancing its channel presence. With this move, BPE will be hiring more than 15 people in mid & senior positions in sales & technical support team. Ingram Micro is the national distributor for channel sales & expansion.

With presence of more than 30 channel partners, BPE focus to increase their product penetration in these markets. UPS business is seeing a business growth in healthcare, financial institutions, manufacturing industries and Data Centres. BPE has a Pan-India service support which is available 24×7 and provides enhanced and proactive support for its customers.

Commenting on this expansion, Mr Amitansu Satpathy, Managing Director, Best Power Equipments says, “This move will further strengthen our presence in northern cities. These pockets has presence of MNCs, BPO’s, local factories & manufacturing industries and we have seen a huge demand of Modular Home UPS & customized smart rack solutions.