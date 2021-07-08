With the consolidation in southern India, Best Power Equipments (India) Private Limited, India’s leading power manufacturing brand, which provides end-to-end strategic power solutions, has appointed Suresh Kumar as AVP taking care of the southern market. He will report to Director and be based at the Chennai location. Moreover, with the aggressive expansion of channel partners in this market, Suresh Kumar will lead a team of regional channel managers to achieve sales growth.

With over 30+ years of experience in IT, office Automation, Software, and IT Services industry with experience in sales and marketing, Suresh has managed various leadership roles such as managing Channel, Distribution, and Enterprise verticals with prominent organizations like BPL, HCL, Redington, Quickheal, Supertron, Skylark, etc

Speaking about the on-boarding, Mr. Amitansu Satpathy, MD, BPE, said, “I am delighted to welcome Suresh Kumar to our enterprising team in the southern market. With his experience who understands the pulse of south India, I am certain that he will take BPE to a next level of performance in the southern market.”

With a strong presence in Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Karnataka, and Kerala; BPE is planning to ramp up its channel presence. At present, BPE has 39 active channel partners and aims to appoint 100+ partners by the end of 2022. BPE will be hiring manpower in senior management, technical support, and sales.

Amongst other market development programs, BPE will also enable the performing channel partners with reward programs and profit boosters as ongoing Initiatives.