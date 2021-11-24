BenQ retains No.1 position in the DLP Projector market for Q3 2021

BenQ is once again recognized as the No. 1 brand in the DLP Projector category. BenQ achieved the No.1 recognition in the top 3 Projector categories winning a tough fight against the market impacted by the pandemic. BenQ achieved the top spot as the No. 1 DLP Projector Brand with a 44% market share, the No. 1 Short Throw Projector Brand with 49.1% market share and No. 1 4K UHD Projector Brand with 44.1% market share according to Futuresource Consulting report for Q3 2021 for India.

The projector industry witnessed a de-growth of 17% in 2021 as compared to last year. The category is still facing strong headwinds due to the partial opening of Education and Corporate segment and the global semi-conductor shortage has compounded this downward momentum which is expected to continue till H1 2022. Additionally, there has been very limited supply for the entry level SVGA category models. Despite the difficult scenario, BenQ India has emerged as a winner showcasing commendable growth.

“We are delighted to be acknowledged by Futuresource Consulting as the No. 1 brand in projector across different segments. We witnessed a huge surge in the Home projector segment last year and the momentum is only getting stronger. The B2C projectors have seen a remarkable growth of 100% YOY in the 4K UHD segment delivering immersive and enriching entertainment at home. The rising demand for devices enhancing entertainment at home drives us to innovate more consumer-led advanced entertainment projectors. We are confident that the market growth is fuelling for increasing adoption of advanced technology and product innovation in projectors.” said, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

Futuresource Consulting is a market research consulting company that provides a range of specialist intelligence reports and ongoing personal debriefs to support business decision-making. The current overall performance of BenQ amplifies its commitment to offer its consumers quality products with innovation and technology at its forefront. The company values an open, encouraging, experimental, and inventive culture that strives to keep pioneering and fostering display products across categories with high-end new-age advanced technologies.