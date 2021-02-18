BenQ Reclaims1st Position in the Indian Projector Market with 28.6% Market Share

BenQ, the global no. 1 DLP projector brand, announced that it is yet again the no. 1 projector brand in the India market with a market share of 28.6% during Q4 2020 as per Futuresource Consulting report. Overall projector market in India in Q4 2020 has declined by over 63% as compared to Q4 2019 as per Future source Consulting report registering the highest decline owing to Covid 19. The prime reason for this decline is since the buying in the key segments education, corporate and government has been sparse as they are not completely operational.

In the 4K UHD projector market, BenQ has been the undisputed market leader with 64% market share in Q4 2020. The other key growth segments in which BenQ saw a steep rise and holds the number1 market share position are XGA and WXGA with 26.9% market share respectively and a 39.2% market share in the Short Throw Projector segment.

Commenting at the announcement, Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ, said, “BenQtoday stands tall, reclaiming its position at the top of the ladder in the projector market inIndia, with number 1 ranking and market share of 28.6% during Q4 2020. With the increase in Entertainment at Home and Study at Home owing to Covid 19, there is a surge in the demand of Home Video projectors. In the 4K Projector segment, BenQ continues to dominate the category with an all time high of 64% market share in Q4 2020. The portable projector segment has also seen a surge in demand in which BenQ currently offers an extraordinarily strong line up of portable projectors and currently holds 20.5% market share as per Q4 2020.”