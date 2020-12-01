BenQ PD3220U 4K HDR Thunderbolt 3 Display is Perfect for Designers and Content Creators

If you are a content creator like photographer, videographer, animator, designers, most probably you would be using a MacBook. However, intricate detailing of creative content is difficult on a small screen and one would need a large screen for the same. This is where monitors come into picture. However, finding a MacBook compatible 4K monitor is difficult. BenQ makes the life of content creators easy with its PD3220U Monitor. From its image quality to its physical design, the PD3220U would look great next to your MacBook Pro. The PD3220U monitor increases work efficiency with its ergonomic design, wide color gamut, latest Thunderbolt 3 ports, hotkey puck G2and eye protection features.

BenQ PD3220U Designers’ Monitor comes with multiple connectivity options via ports like HDMI, DP, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 3. Thunderbolt 3 provides PD3220U with a new connectivity option which is compatible with the latest thunderbolt 3/USB-C equipped Mac and Windows laptops. The most bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 allows the user to have two 4K monitor @60hz connected by its daisy chaining technology. Getting to work becomes much easier with one Thunderbolt 3 cable to have video, audio, data and power delivery. The power delivery for PD3220U is 85W, and it can charge MacBook and MacBook pro 15’’with sufficient power supply.

Thunderbolt daisy chain feature is created for the multi-monitor scenario to fulfill the need of larger work space. Multiple monitors may be connected to each other with one Thunderbolt 3 cable, which minimizes the effort for cable management yet maximizes working area for designers. Hence, you can easily say that PD3220U is a monitor for MacBook Pro.

Designed to meet the rising demands for wide colour gamut and ultra-high definition, PD3220U boasts its 31.5-inch 4K display built with BenQ’s advanced IPS technology, providing professionals with ultra-precise color rendition (95% P3, 100% sRGB). PD3220U is especially designed for commercial designer who uses MacBook/MacBook pro. PD3220U’s P3 and Display P3 color gamut is as large as those of MacBook/MacBook pro and precisely reproduce the P3 color for the designer/user. Its customized M-book mode helps minimize the visual differences between the monitor and the connected MacBook/MacBook pro and thus increase your workflow. Viewing all this on HDR10 display is icing on the cake.

Apart from MacBook compatibility and Color Gamut, the features that a designer can use on the monitor are – Animation mode, Darkroom Mode, Dual View, KVM Switch, CAD/CAM Mode, Delta ≤3. It also comes with Factory Calibration Report and Color Calibrations so that you can start working from day 1. HotKey Puck G2 helps in easy access of the menu. Its borderless design also helps the designers to work on more than 1 monitor simultaneously. BenQ’s proprietary AQ Color Technology (Uniformity Technology, Color Precision and Color Consistency) help in making this the best choice for designers.