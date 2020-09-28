BenQ Partners with Zoom to Deliver Certified Video Conferencing Displays for Modern Meeting Rooms

BenQ, the renowned innovator of visual display technology and digital lifestyle devices, today announced that its large-format displays will now deliver video conference solutions from Zoom Video Communications, Inc. on its digital signage and interactive displays.

“Today’s workplace is rapidly changing and employees are demanding better experiences faced with the challenges of the pandemic. Workplace efficiency has become equivalent to the increase or decrease of the business outcome. Keeping this in mind, in the process of corporates adjusting to the new normal of remote working, BenQ reaffirms its commitment by integrating with Zoom and creating innovative smart technology while understanding the need for technological innovations and the market demands in the current scenario. We are confident that we will start to see businesses adapting corporate visual communication and video conferencing on an even faster rate,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

Collaborative technology has always been crucial to corporate needs, for effective communication, trading ideas, best practices, and information for the profit of business and clientele alike. With the integration of Zoom Rooms, BenQ interactive displays and digital signage will bring back the work efficiency and provide seamless interactive telecommunication through video conferring and chat services, enhancing remote screen sharing, content collaboration, and whiteboarding with notes, whether in a big conference room or a personal office.

Business owners, SMB presenters, and enterprise IT managers can rely on BenQ displays for full interoperability and seamless video conferencing. Integrators and solution providers can recommend certified display products with the assurance of complete compatibility and communication.