BenQ Organizes Partners Meet & Showcases 11 Projectors from 4K Home Video Segment

BenQ organized a partner Meet and Greet event in Mumbai on 20th October at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The company celebrated the newly formed association with Preeti Trading Corporation (PTC) as the regional distributor during the event. Among those invited were the premium home AV segment partners of BenQ in the Mumbai region.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, MD, BenQ India, said, “The core motive of organizing the Meet and Greet event was to celebrate our new association with Preeti Trading Corporation (PTC) as the regional distributor for BenQ home video projectors and honour our partners for their constant support and trust. Our partners have truly supported us in the period of turbulence and transformation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to this support we have been able to grow our home video projector business by more than 2 times during last one year and strengthen our position in the market as No. 1 4K projector brand.”

To educate and align these partners with BenQ’s significant growing projector segment in India, the company also organized dedicated demo sessions for its new product line-up in the 4K home video and portable projector segment. The hero product for the event was V7050i, an ultra-short throw 4K laser projection system, which the company is pitching as a replacement to big-screen TVs. The V7050i comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDR-Pro technology, 98% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage, filmmaker mode and Google certified Android TV. It is a complete solution for cinema enthusiasts, who are looking for a large screen premium cinema experience from the comfort of their homes. Portable projectors, another fast-growing segment for the company, was represented by the newly launched BenQ GV30 and already established products like GS2 and GV1. The 4K home projector segment included three different types of products: 4K projectors for home theatre experience like W1800, W5700 and W2700 that have mesmerizing colour quality providing an immersive audio-visual experience to the users. The second category was dedicated to living room 4K family viewing experience. These included models like TK800M, TK850i and TK850, which along with the excellent colour quality, also have high brightness that allows them to display sharp images even when there is ambient light. The company also showcased their 4K gaming projector segment at this event with TK700 and TK700STi. These gaming projectors, the company claims, have the lowest input lag in the industry.

With a strong portfolio of projectors, BenQ has successfully delivered value to its customers and held a long-standing leadership position as World’s No.1 DLP Projector brand for 13 years from 2008 onwards. BenQ has also emerged as India’s No. 1 4K projector brand in recent years. The company aims to expand its projector operations and fortify its success by introducing premium quality products and nurturing a long-lasting and mutually beneficial relationship with its channel partners in India.