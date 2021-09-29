BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 Gaming Monitor: Perfect for E-Sports

BenQ’s Mobiuz EX2510 is a 25-inch, 1080p resolution IPS panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility and HDR with BenQ’s HDRi emulation mode.

The 25-inch gaming monitor category is filled with super-fast 1080p resolution models running above 240 Hz and priced at the premium level. The EX2510’s 144 Hz refresh rate is achieved without overclock. The monitor’s AMD FreeSync-certified.

BenQ EX2510’s styling is somewhat blocky and understated for a gaming monitor. but it’s all about function. Straight lines dominate its shape with the only curve being a smooth taper across the back. The bezel is flush and free of physical framing, but you can see a thin 7mm border when the power’s on. The bottom trim is 21mm wide and features the BenQ logo and an HDRi button. The front anti-glare layer is free of grain and presents a sharp image without reflecting any room light.

The EX2510 includes three HDR and seven SDR presets. Standard is the default and most accurate choice with good out-of-box color and access to all picture options, like gamma and color temp. Other features include Light Tuner, which changes highlight and shadow detail levels. You can also access a low blue light mode from the Eye Care menu, along with the aforementioned BI+ feature, which engages the light sensor to change brightness and color temp automatically for different ambient lighting conditions.

The audio output of the gaming monitor is mostly clear but not loud enough for a room. Although, if you plan on gaming mostly on the device, you should go for using good-quality headphones. The BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 is a fine-looking, sturdy gaming monitor with an anti-glare panel. It performs the best in gaming for which it is meant, though the audio output could have been louder.

Specifications

Screen Size: 25 Inches

Resolution:1920 x 1080 FHD

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Panel Technology: In-Plane Switching (IPS)

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1ms MPRT

Contrast Ratio: 1000:1 (Static)

Brightness: 400 cd/m²

Speakers: Yes( 2 x 2.5 Watts)

Stand: Height -Yes

Stand: Tilt – Yes

Stand: Swivel – Yes

Stand: Pivot – No

VESA Compatibility: Yes (100 x 100)

Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.2 x 1, 3.5mm Jack x 1

Dimensions (W x H x D): 21.9” x 20.5” x 8.5”

Weight: 12.4 lbs

Finally

The BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 is designed for fast-paced gaming with better image quality thanks to its Fast IPS panel with better colors and viewing angles. BenQ is a major player in the E-Sports business, so their monitors are always geared for responsiveness and speed before anything else.