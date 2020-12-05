BenQ launches new range of Video Conferencing Cameras

BenQ has forayed into the growing conferencing solution market by introducing a new range of video cameras to support the current hybrid workspace reality. The company has expanded its product portfolio with the addition of the video conferencing cameras – DVY21, DVY22 and DVY23 that perfectly integrate with the existing interactive displays and smart projectors. Combined with stylish designs, wireless capabilities and built-in business applications, the new series help create an immersive conferencing experience for different workplace scenarios.

Designed especially for small meeting places, the DVY21 combines Full HD video, 88° field of view, and omnidirectional microphones to provide exceptional video and audio quality along with various advanced connectivity options. The DVY22 is a versatile camera designed for medium size meeting rooms. It is equipped with -powered auto framing, 4K UHD video, and omnidirectional microphones to provide the ultimate video conferencing experience. With the premium pan/tilt/zoom camera, the DVY23 offers ultra-clear video quality with 20x optical zoom and is ideal for large conferences held in large spaces.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India said, “The video conferencing and collaboration tools play an essential role in the current business environment. Targeting the new trend of remote working, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of the new line-up of video conferencing cameras that truly captures the brand’s vision of innovation.”

He also added, “The new series of video cameras brings an amalgamation of unique features and a blend of many industry-first offerings making it ideal for any professional setting. Our endeavour is to always deliver the best and this new range is the validation of the same.”