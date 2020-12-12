BenQ Launches New Gaming Sub-Brand Mobiuz with New Range of Gaming Monitors under Zowie Brand

BenQ announced the launch of new gaming monitor sub-brand MOBIUZ and new XL-K series under ZOWIE range. The company introduced BenQ EX2510 in the MOBIUZ series & XL2546K and XL2411K in ZOWIE range. The MOBIUZ range is designed for gaming enthusiasts who demand immersion and performance in PC and Console games. ZOWIE XL range is specifically designed for e-Sports players. Combined with a stylish design, powerful performance and fast refresh rate, the new range of monitors create an immersive playing field that enhances the gaming experiences.

EX2510 monitor is the first entrant of BenQ’s new gaming monitor sub-brand MOBIUZ that caters to PC Gamers and AAA gamers. MOBIUZ enriches emphatic gameplay with image, audio, and control enhancements as well as proprietary BenQ Eye-Care (Brightness Intelligence – Auto Brightness Adjustment). To have the best visual experience it harnesses HDRi technology and 99% sRGB Colr Gamut. This means the scenes in games will be more life-like and close to reality so that you can have an immersive experience as if they are a part of reality. This visual experience is bolstered by purpose-built treVolo speakers (2.5W X 2) to deliver the most engaging sound experience. Thus, a complete audio-visual immersive gaming experience bundled together with Full HD clear IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms MPRT, and wide viewing angles. Without a doubt, MOBIUZ unleashes your imagination and engulfs you in vibrant gameplay more than ever before.

Development of Zowie XL series has been steered by the focus of providing precise and customizable adjustment for players to perform to the best of their abilities in-game because in the world of eSports, players who take this sport seriously are the true stars. New technologies are not introduced unless it can enhance in-game experience. Each player has different visual and physical setup preferences. This is why every iteration of the XL series has been designed to help players see more clearly and play more comfortably. The new Zowie XL-K Series is enhancement over previous XL models in terms of smaller base for more space, fluid adjustments for comfortable gaming and setting sharing capabilities (XL Setting to Share).

Commenting on the launches, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India, said, “Gaming scene in India has been exploding, with gamers wanting more in terms of technology and features to help them perform better. With monitor being the major enabler in gaming, we are thrilled to introduce new sub-brand MOBIUZ and enhanced XL-K Series under ZOWIE Brand. Exclusive performance innovations such as intelligent HDRi, Wide Color Gamut and tailor-made speakers from our renowned treVolo audio team complement ingenious gamer features and eye-care to ensure you not only enjoy, but fully immerse yourself in everything that the gaming world has to offer to enthusiastic gamers.