BenQ Launches EISA award winning V7050i – 4K Laser TV Projector

BenQ announced the launch of its latest 4K UHD ultra-short-throw Laser TV projector, the V7050i with HDR-PRO, CinematicColor, built-in Android TV, and Filmmaker Mode. The New Filmmaker mode meets the standards of the UHD alliance and ensures content delivery as intended by Director. The V7050i also comes with advanced motion estimation and compensation technology (MEMC).

When it comes to rich entertainment content, the Google-certified Android TV feature embedded in the projector ensures an extensive collection of movies, TV shows, sports for ultimate home entertainment. The intuitive and well-organized interface makes content exploration easy and quick.

The V7050i enriches the home cinema experience with front channel treVolo speakers which offer true tone sound for complete immersion. It also comes with premium design benefits such as an automatic sunroof slider and motion sensor for eye protection.

“To achieve our goal of thriving the entertainment business in India and enable cinema fanatics with a complete package of premium cinema experience at home, we have introduced V7050i – the first 4K laser UST projector that offers impressive picture quality for TV shows and movies, in a living room-friendly design at screen sizes. This device for the cinema enthusiasts will disrupt the visuality of in-home entertainment to another level”, said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia.

BenQ offers V7050i as a complete solution for cinema enthusiasts, who are looking for a large screen premium cinema experience from the comfort of their homes. It comes with a 120 inch ALR screen (Ambient Light Rejection Screen) and at an attractive price of INR 5,49,000 (tax paid).

This will be available at leading home AV integrator’s showrooms. V7050i offers complete peace of mind with 3 years onsite warranty on the projector and 3 years or 15,000 hours on light source & installation support.

EISA Award 2021-2022: The Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) is a community of 60 technology magazines, websites, and social media commentators from 29 countries, specializing in hi-fi, home theatre, photo and video, in-car, and mobile electronics. Every year the EISA jury of experts rewards the best products in each class with a coveted EISA Award.

The BenQ V7050i projector in combination with the Ambient Light Reflection (ALR screen) has won the prestigious EISA Award for Best Product 2021-2022 (Laser TV Projection System) in the Home Theatre Display & Video category.

The EISA Committee says, “Mixing the super-sized visuals of a traditional projector with the user-friendly installation and operation of a TV, BenQ’s V7050i (black) offers convenient, high-quality home theatre thrills. Setup is a breeze, thanks to an integrated focus pattern, measuring tool, and keystone correction, while a bundled dongle introduces Android TV for video-on-demand apps, voice control, and more. Build quality and styling are luxurious, audio performance from the front-facing stereo speaker array is clear and robust, and 4K HDR playback benefits from naturalistic colors, crisp images, and vibrant contrast – particularly when used with BenQ’s 120in ALR (Ambient Light Rejection) screen. This is a superior all-in-one solution.”