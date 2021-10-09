BenQ India Unveils 10 New Products in the Widest Portfolio Launch of the Year across the Categories This Festive Season

BenQ has announced the most extensive portfolio launch of the year comprising of ten new products across the various categories to kickstart the celebrations this festive season. The new launch comprises of BenQ’s immersive gaming and entertainment monitors, smart wireless portable portable projectors, and gaming accessories including, World’s First Smart Wireless Portable Projector with 2.1 CH Speakers, MOBIUZ Gaming Monitors, Curved Ultrawide Entertainment Monitors and ZOWIE Mouse for eSports. This portfolio launch is a remarkable one since this is the first time that BenQ is launching a range of curved monitors in India across the gaming and entertainment categories, with four different models catering to four different size segments and providing extraordinary immersive audiovisual experience in their respective segments.

“ The widest portfolio launch in the category contains products for consumers with varying visual requirements, be it an extraordinarily immersive gaming experience, surreal and entertaining audio-visuals, excellence in eSports or a cinematic experience on the go – adding to the joy of the happiest and most cheerful season of the year said” – Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia.

With the new range of MOBIUZ gaming monitors, BenQ is geared to deliver a surreal gaming visual experience. Think of them as ultra-stylish, astounding high-performance gear to empower your gaming experience with an immersive 1000R curvature, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms Response Time, custome tuned HDR, AMD FreeSyncTM Premium Pro technology, and 3-sided bezel-less panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio as some of the key highlight features of the range. The newly announced Mobiuz monitor range consists of six models out of which three have curved panels set to deliver amazing immersive gaming experience like never before. The EX3415R goes a step ahead and delivers an ultrawide gaming experience with a curved IPS display of 1900R to deliver extreme immersion.

At the same time, BenQ’s new smart wireless portable projector GV30 offers path-breaking 2.1 Channel Speakers, embedded Android TV 9.0, authentic colors and vivid contrast powered by BenQ CinematicColor with 97% Rec 709 coverage, 135-degree projection angle, versatile connectivity options and a long battery life to provide a genuinely cinematic experience to the users anytime, anywhere. The projector will help the content enthusiasts get an amplified movie theatre experience, with rich details, deep contrast, powerful sound and high overall quality in their streaming video.

BenQ’s new Entertainment Monitor, EW3880R, is the first of its kind curved IPS panel monitor with an engrossing 2300R curvature and WQHD+ resolution. The EW2880U offers an excellent cinematic experience with its 4K UHD resolution. These monitors cover a wide color gamut with 1.07 billion colors and have a 3-sided bezel-less panel. Along with the spectacular color quality, these monitors come with BenQ HDRi and treVolo 2.1 channel audio systems that promise to make them a more enjoyable immersive audio-visual experience than ever before. Its USB-C connectivity, tailored picture and sound modes, and the proprietory BenQ EyeCare feature give one the freedom to enjoy their favourite content for a long time without straining the eyes.

The Zowie EC-3C E-Sports Mouse with an asymmetrical ergonomic design, ultra-light at just 70g and a shorter overall length for effortless wrist movement and flick actions. It also comes with an adjustable USB report rate of up to 1000 Hz giving it an overall competitive edge in eSports.

Grab these exciting new products by BenQ India this festive season from your nearest stores and on Amazon and start an extraordinary audio-visual journey into entertainment and gaming.