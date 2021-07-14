BenQ India Bags Great Place to Work Certification

BenQ India, an innovator of display technologies and the No.1 projector brand in India, is proud to be Certified by Great Place to Work. The prestigious award is a measure of the company’s current employees and their experience working at BenQ India. The Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, leadership behaviors, and employee experience, proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

Sharing his thoughts on winning the certification for Great Place to Work, Mr Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said, “We are glad to be certified as a Great Place to Work, this recognition is a testament for building a high-trust, high-performance culture that we have fostered at BenQ India. BenQ is committed to empowering people today to live better, and this resolve begins with our talented resources and our consumers. Our dynamic culture, supporting and continuous learning spirit encourage our talent to go above and beyond their comfort zone to do more.”

A testimony to BenQ India’s great culture and resolve is the highest and continuous growth in sales and revenue during the pandemic years. BenQ became the player with the largest market share in the projectors and large size monitor segment. Achieving significant business goals in the time of adversity is the reflection of faith, a harmonious culture, and a great environment at the workplace. “Building a supporting and growing environment is priority one for BenQ India,” said, Mr Neha Kohli, Sr Manager, HR, BenQ India. Further adding to this, she said, “Talent speaks for your company and high-trusted culture is one of the key pillars that define BenQ India. We are even more excited to win this certification when times are most difficult for the workforce, we are committed to our employees and fostering an environment where the most talented people want to come to work.”

BenQ India is known for being a people-first company. The company values an open, encouraging culture that strives to keep employees across all job roles – informed, engaged, included, and inspired. The leadership at BenQ is committed to supporting the employees with empathy and making it a level ground for everyone to achieve maximum potential at work. The company presents strong professional development opportunities, management training, and on-the-job leadership to win overall situations.