BenQ Concluded Premium Partner Reward Maldivian Trip Successfully

Recently, BenQ concluded their Premium Partner Reward Trip held in Maldives from 10-15th November to celebrate the uninterrupted support from their partners during unprecedented times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company aims to strengthen its partner network further with this reward and motivation programme. The reward programme further strengthens the company’s vision to bolster its strategy for the future.

The trip comprised the 30 most trusted and premium partners across the country and product categories. BenQ celebrated its partners’ staunch support by organizing an all-inclusive and customized trip to the Maldives in a one of the best 5-star boutique resort property. The itinerary of the 5 day trip included varied activities like a football match, sunset fishing trip, day trip to an uninhabited island and a pool party amongst others. The trip also saw a Rewards & Recognition program, appreciating and applauding the top performing partners regionally and nationally across the product categories of LCD Monitors, Interactive Flat Panels Projectors, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India says, “Our partners are an integral part of our growth journey and It is through their unwavering support that we were able to beat all records and adorn multiple feathers by becoming the No. 1 brand in the fastest growing 27 inch monitor segment, Among Top 2 brand in High end Monitor business, Among Top 2 brand in IFP, No. 1 DLP Projector Brand and No. 1 4K UHD projector brand in India. We organized an ultra-luxurious Maldivian Holiday to express our gratitude for their support with greater resilience in these unprecedented times. With this reward program, we definitely strengthened our bond with our premium partners and ensured they went back with a lifetime of memories!”

“BenQ has always stood out in giving the best experience to not just the customers in terms of products and services but also to its partners when it comes to being supportive and planning out trips. The trip to Maldives has been one of those moments as well, an amazing time at an utterly beautiful place indeed plays a motivation to work further and set the standards even higher. Also, Received National Award for All India No.1 Partner for Projector Business. Thank you for your valuable support to achieve this prestigious recognition,” said, Ranveer Singh Rana, Insat Equipments, Delhi.

“It was a great and memorable trip that I have experienced in my life. Lot of thanks to Rajeev sir and team BenQ. I think I can do more business with you and expect more awards from BenQ. Thanks a lot,” says, NexPallath Antony, Forerun Computer, Kochi.

“The trip organised to Maldives was very well planned. Mr. Rajeev Singh as always plans a great literary, concentrating on finer detailing, ensuring that the best is provided to every individual and ensures that all are comfortable and enjoy the trip thoroughly. I was privileged to get the Purple Fighter Award for Best Performance Projector South Region. I would like to thank the entire BenQ team for this recognition and look forward to more such trips,” said, Chetan Sanghavi, Sanghavi Impex, Bangalore.

“A warm thanks to an unforgettable, mesmerizing and absolutely wonderful experience at Maldives. This trip took us to an unknown, untouched world, so natural and so pure that we have left our souls there and are just physically back here. Hats off to the entire arrangements and the recognition of our hard work which comes in the form of this award. We, team Orno, are truly motivated and inspired for all the future ventures with team BenQ,” said, Mukesh Mehta, Orno Computers, Mumbai

“I would first like to say a big thanks to BenQ for arranging the Trip to Maldives, which is a very great destination to visit & to relax from the daily fast life. The stay was arranged at ultra-luxurious resort island, where we chance to stay at two different Rooms, Water Villa and other is Beach Villa and both have superb and unique experience. There are lot to write but still I am shorting this Details here & Saying a Very Big Thanks to BenQ Team & Special Thanks to Mr. Rajeev Singh for arranging trip to Maldives,” added, Himanshu Jhaveri, Savex

For the safety of the partners while adhering to all National and International norms, BenQ India has organized all partners to get their PCR done before departures from both departure cities and while return from Maldives.