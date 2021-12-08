BenQ Celebrates 20 Years as a Global Innovator of Display Technologies

BenQ celebrates the achievement of the 20 years milestone this month. In the last two decades, the brand has delivered the finest in Visuality to the Indian consumer making it a preferred brand of choice. BenQ hosts the most expansive product portfolio in the display technology domain making it a strong contender and a clear consumer favourite. It currently serves in the categories of LCD Monitor, Projector and Professional Display Products which include Interactive Flat panels, Smart Signage & Accessories. Formed in the year 2001 in Taiwan, BenQ has covered an upward journey and consistently conferred as the top player in the product categories.

BenQ’s key philosophy emphasizes on optimising the viewer experience with the world of visuality which is engaging and immersive. The company touches lives across categories, target segments and dimensions – be it education, home, gaming, prosumers like photographers, graphic designers, content creators. Today, the legacy company is an industry leader in the DLP Projector category with 44% market share as well as home projectors segment with more than 50% market share. In the Education space, BenQ has been a pioneer in digitalizing over 3 lakh classrooms in the country which is over 50% of the total digital classrooms in the country. BenQ is the preferred choice of the education institutes as well as system integrators.

“2021 marks a significant milestone for us as we celebrate our 20th anniversary, and we appreciate all of our xx lac+ clients, 250+ Partners, and over 25 lakhs contented consumers for being a part of this growth journey. The pandemic has accelerated the overall adaptation of technology because of which we have witnessed a growth rate of 50% which has been the fastest in the last 20 years. We have a consumer first approach and are always at the forefront of launching the latest technology based on the changing needs of the consumers. With this, we aim to establish our vision for the next decade of building innovative technologies for the Indian market. BenQ will revolutionize the power of perceiving and consuming visual content for the Indian audience”, said, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

On this occasion Jeffrey Liang, President – BenQ APAC, said, “Achieving this milestone is a reflection of our corporate vision coming alive – “Bringing Enjoyment ‘N’ Quality to Life”. Our passionate team is inspired to contribute towards the creation of a knowledge society by enabling finest infrastructure in display technologies. Globally consumers are adapting to technologies at an accelerated pace and we will continue to be a leader in this domain. In the coming decade we will consistently serve the smarter generation with smarter products.”

BenQ believes that India is going through a display technology revolution. It is clairvoyant about the disruption in the consumer-psyche as screens become the window to the world. On achieving this successful milestone, brand BenQ acknowledges the support of its partners, the ecommerce thrust and other retail channels that have enabled the brand to be the top player consistently through the years. As constant innovation, BenQ has always paid impetus on their customers health and found innovative ways of integrating health care features in their products, be it eye care monitor with Brightness Intelligence feature or Air Quality sensor in the interactive displays.