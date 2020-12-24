BenQ Announces New All-In-One Entertainment Monitors

BenQ announced the launch of its eye-care entertainment monitors EW3280U and EW2780Q. The technologies developed expressly for these monitors – enhanced HDRi technology, customized speakers from treVolo team of audiophile experts, brightness and color temperature sensing Brightness Intelligence Plus and wide color gamut – make the Entertainment Series the finest platform for enjoying movies, music videos, and streaming content Be it a movie marathon, binge-watching sessions or a full-day of gaming, these monitors provide extraordinary audio-visual immersion keeping in mind eye-health via eye-care features.

Commenting on the launches, Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India, said, “Entertainment via content consumption and gaming is evolving with demand of immersive experience to escape the reality and enter a different world altogether. In line with our endeavour to bring enjoyment ‘n’ quality to life, these new monitors have been built to deliver brilliant image quality, clear sound and reliable performance with reduced eye-fatigue. Users can enjoy all kind of features in a single device thereby making these BenQ Monitors a great choice for watching movies, music videos, and any content in which impactful sound and picture quality are essential.”

BenQ’s pioneering HDRi technology ingeniously combines Brightness Intelligence (Intelligent Brightness control), color saturation, balance optimization and proprietary HDR image techniques to accentuate image contrast and clarity. Using a built-in sensor, Entertainment Series monitors detect ambient light levels as well as image content to automatically adjust screen brightness. This HDRi feature also enhances image contrast and clarity to reveal hidden details in every dark corner, as well as balancing bright areas to avoid overexposure and washout. Additional VESA DisplayHDR 400 in EW3280U immerses viewers in a visual experience that does not hold anything back and reveals every detail of the original content

With 95% DCI-P3 of EW3280U and 99% sRGB of EW2780Q, users can enjoy graphics in a console game with Xbox/PlayStation and real life-like colors in movies or series respectively. These wide color gamut enhance the visual experience and make you feel as if you are in the game or movie.

Equally innovative, the built-in 2.1 channel speaker system is designed by BenQ’s acclaimed treVolo audio team to maximize expansive sound in an unobtrusively integrated package. Though monitors traditionally are not renowned for speaker quality, BenQ True Sound by treVolo creates a listening experience far surpassing external speakers by utilizing advanced physical acoustics and psychoacoustics, without desktop clutter.

Entertainment Series viewers are protected by the latest BenQ-exclusive Eye-Care, comprising Brightness Intelligence Plus (B.I.+), Low Blue Light, and Flicker-Free technologies as well as new ePaper mode, Eye Reminder, and Color Weakness modes.

New for the Entertainment Series, ePaper mode simulates paperback and e-books with ideal contrast, brightness, and color temperature range for comfortable reading, while Eye Reminder alerts you to take breaks from watching based on user-defined preferences. Another important innovation, Color Weakness mode compensates red and green on-screen colors for viewers with protanomaly or deuteranomaly color blindness.

Engineered to deliver the most immersive personal entertainment platform for the desktop, the new BenQ Entertainment Series monitors come with an intuitive remote control, one-touch five-function navigator control on the display, and a convenient volume wheel.