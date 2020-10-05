BenQ 4K Projectors Maintain No.1Position in India in Q2 2020 with 53% Market Share

BenQ has maintained No.1 market share for 10 straight quarters in the Asia Pacific region. BenQ achieved 27% share of market in the 4K projector segment in Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa in Q2 2020. In Q2 2020, BenQ had a market share of 53% in the Indian Market in 4K Projectors**.

With the increasing emphasis on social distancing, people are bound to indoors for a majority of their time. For the big screen entertainment aficionados, 4K home projectors bridge this gap by extending a full-fledged all-encompassing high-quality entertainment right within their reach any time of the day. Unlike earlier times when quality 4K entertainment meant putting together a plethora of equipment from 4K content (most pirated) to a 4K media player and even a 4K compatible display, today with BenQ’s 4K home projector it all comes together seamlessly with a massive screen (100” and more) for an immersive visual delight, effortless installation with readily available compatible equipment and not to forget the vast variety of 4K content easily available on various streaming services (that leaves you spoilt for choice).

“BenQ remains at the forefront of 4K projection technology and continues to bring new form factor of 4K projectors with cutting edge features, making them a must have choice for every AV enthusiast. The wide portfolio of BenQ Projectors caters to all types of needs in display resolution, color performance, ease of use and much more”, said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

In addition to the 4K series, BenQ also provides a series of portable projectors with lighter and smaller designs that are easier to carry around. The wireless and mobility features allow families and friends to enjoy the charm of big screen projection wherever they are. The battery-operated GV1 streams videos and music via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or USB-C without any setup hassle.