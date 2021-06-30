Beautifully Designed Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Launched

New Dell UltraSharp Webcam is a beautifully designed external 4K webcam that is ideal for professionals and anyone who wants a superb video conferencing experience. With nine patent-pending technologies, it is all about image quality, intelligence and seamless experiences.

World’s best image quality 4K webcam in its class: The Dell UltraSharp Webcam provides the best image quality in its class of 4K webcams3 and produces outstanding video quality in any lighting condition. Taking inspiration from DSLR cameras, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam features a large 4K Sony STARVIS™ CMOS sensor and multi-element lens that captures more light, delivering crystal-clear video.

No matter your lighting conditions, the Digital Overlap HDR capability in the Dell UltraSharp webcam helps preserve true-to-life colors and balance exposure. The 3D/2D video noise reduction automatically eliminates grainy images, making sure you’ll look good even in low light.

World’s most intelligent 4K webcam in its class with auto-framing, smart security and more: In line with developing intelligent products across our business PCs, we have packed this webcam with intelligent features to adapt to any set-up and situation. You’ll appreciate the Auto-framing feature which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to keep you in focus and centered in every frame. You can also customize your field of view from 65°, 78° and 90°, together with 5x digital zoom to ensure you look your best. We’ve elevated the entire experience by seamlessly integrating smart security features. The Dell UltraSharp webcam features Windows Hello, allowing you to sign-in quickly and securely using facial recognition. We’ve also embedded the Dell ExpressSign-in feature to work in concert with Dell PCs – meaning proximity sensors on the webcam detect your presence as you approach and automatically logs you out when you step away, providing that extra level of security without lifting a finger. And finally, a magnetic privacy cover securely snaps on the lens or on the back – protecting the lens when the webcam is not in use and providing a safe place to store while using the webcam. With these intelligent features in place and certification with leading unified communications platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the Dell UltraSharp webcam is the perfect tool for seamless collaboration.

World’s most seamless webcam mounting solution in its class: At a glance, you’ll see this Dell UltraSharp webcam delivers a sleek design and premium all-aluminum cylindrical body. While most traditional webcams are rectangular, the UltraSharp Webcam’s thoughtful circular form factor and slim monitor mount ensures minimal front-of-screen distractions so you can focus on your presentation – not your equipment. Paired with a sleek and convenient magnetic mount and tripod adaptor for effortless transitions between monitor and tripod4, you’re looking at the world’s most seamless webcam mounting solution in its class5. It is perfect for video conferencing whether you’re presenting at an executive townhall, having a one-on-one meeting or livestreaming esports on Twitch.