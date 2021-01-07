BD Software Aims To Reinforce Its Partner Network in India

In a bid to further establish its SMB &enterprise footprint in the Indian market, BD Soft has announced a more focused approach to its channel partner network in the country. The Brand is looking to expand its presence in key verticals via a robust channel network.

BD Software, one of the emerging Value AddedDistributor (VAD) of security solutions has engaged several strategic partnerships with Domestic and International Cyber security brands (Proget MDM, SAFEDNS, ZeroSpam, MailVault (Mail Backup), Zecurion DLP & UBA, Supermail – Simple business mail solutions) so as to address the growing Cyber security needs in India. BD Software already represents Bitdefender, who are global cyber security leaders in the world and Endpoint Protector (DLP) – the best Data Leakage Protection available in the market.

The brand also plans to launch its ‘partner to partner’ program that aims to build a larger channel partner ecosystem through deeper engagement with the core partners. The three tier Channel partner program shall offer training, tools and support to grow their business with BD Soft. BD Soft plans to exploreTier 2& 3 cities to tap the channel partners and to involve them in pushing their solutions in their respective regions.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Zakir Hussain – Sales & Marketing Head, BD Soft, said, “The ‘partner to partner’ program is not another set-it and leave-it initiatives. It aims to ensure deep engagement, build relationships & extend collaborations, to build alliance with new partners who form a part of the Value Added Resellers who have displayed distinct expertise in markets which are key verticals for BD Soft. The activity will be a key focus, for our channel activations in 2021”

“This however, does not put our existing partner network in less focus, as their contribution has helped us achieve new heights of success in the very dynamic Indian markets” he further adds. BD Soft aims to add over 100 partners across 20 cities by the end of 2021, at Pan India Level. The plan is to have 250 dedicated partners across India who would take BD Software solutions in their respective markets. The partners will be divided between those doing business in consumer segment and others into solution selling.