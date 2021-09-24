BD Soft becomes the ND of Prophaze Technologies in India

BD Soft, is proud to announce its partnership with Prophaze Technologies as its National Distributor in India. The partnership aims to leverage BD Soft’s extensive distribution network across India. BD Soft shall have the right to select and appoint authorized resellers of the products in its territory. BD Soft shall extend its support in developing etailers to market and promote products and services to customers.

Prophaze WAF is the first pure Kubernetes driven SD WAF globally, along with a strong international presence. Prophaze Web Application Firewall (WAF) detects & blocks all suspicious activities using behavior algorithms and Machine Learning (ML). It protects your applications and data by preventing any unauthorized traffic to your system architecture. The solution can be customized and enables enterprise protection from all the latest attacks, including bot attacks, SQL injection, and AI, enabling hacks that have plagued organizations in all sectors since the pandemic. Additionally, the cost-effective network security WAF comes with layer 7 protection that combats DDoS attacks. Prophaze boasts a successful clientele of fortune 100 companies such as Ford, Adobe, Visa, Bank of America, etc.

Speaking on the association, Mr. Vaisakh T.R, CEO and Chief Architect, Prophaze Technologies, said “Conventional security tools were designed to address the pre-pandemic challenges. Since then, the attacks have evolved, and the organizations have had to revise their security infrastructure. We aim to equip them with an advanced Website Security Platform, ensuring protection from all kinds of threats with our solutions. As we look to expand our reach in India, BD Soft’s extensive network among businesses starting from SME’s to large corporates in the vast geographies of India shall help us explore new markets and grow exponentially. We are looking forward to working with BD soft and charter a successful growth story for Prophaze in India.”

Leveraging BD Soft’s extensive channel ecosystem and strong consumer base in the Enterprise, Government, BFSI, and SME sectors, Prophaze shall be capitalizing on the growing demand for holistic security infrastructure.

BD Software is an exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, and also distributes 14 different security solutions across India via their channel partners. The brand is rapidly expanding its footprint in the Indian territories especially the tier 2 and 3 cities. The brand has witnessed a 60% growth since the pandemic, adding several new brands to its portfolio which includes – Data Resolve, Cyber NX, and Supermails among many more.