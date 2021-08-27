Barco Partners with Inflow for Splendid Hybrid Meeting Room Experiences

Barco announced its partnership with Inflow, a niche player in the IT Infrastructure Distribution Services market in SAARC region, for the complete range of Barco ClickShare solutions. With the PAN India scope of the association, Barco plans to enhance outreach in the Unified Communication & Collaboration segment and provide partners and end customers seamless hybrid collaboration and meeting experience solutions.

Inflow, which has a strong presence in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal and Bhutan, will boost Barco’s presence in the subcontinent with its 2300 channel partners and over 50 global technology vendors. The UC and IT products distribution major has a strong presence in India’s tier 1 and tier 2 cities and will distribute the entire range of Barco’s ClickShare solutions, including ClickShare CS/E, the flagship ClickShare Conference and the newly launched ClickShare Present. The partnership is expected to ensure increased access to Barco’s future-ready and hybrid-enabled UC & C Solutions to the end consumer, leading to complete engagement, outreach and service.

Barco is a global frontrunner in collaboration and wireless networking technology and the company is strengthening its foothold in the Asia Pacific region. Barco’s focus remains on enhancing end-consumer targeted partnerships to enable bright outcomes for enterprise customers through targeted engagement, outreach, service, and splendid experiences. Inflow’s wide outreach and customer-centric services will aid Barco in promoting reliable outcomes in line with the Enable, Protect, and Optimize philosophy of customer experience.

According to Faiz Rehman, National Business Head – India & SAARC (Collaboration) at Barco, “Hybrid meeting experiences and seamless collaboration are the needs of the hour, especially in the new normal. In the post-pandemic era, where a part of the team works from office while others contribute remotely, organisations and businesses need to quickly adopt the hybrid work model and empower employees through transformative collaboration. Barco’s ClickShare range of collaboration solutions facilitates the rising need for flexible working and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) experiences and, with the partnership with Inflow, we are keen on further expanding our outreach across Indian meeting rooms and organizations.”

Established in 2005, Inflow distributes information technology hardware and software and enables partners to deliver new technologies to end customers. With support from Technology Vendors, the company provides trainings, pre-sales technical support, commercial support and professional services aimed at enhancing customer outreach and satisfaction.

According to Rajesh Kumar, Vice President – Technology, Inflow, “Inflow has offered reliable and scalable services to a number of partners in the SAARC market and, following this association with Barco, we look forward to strengthening our presence in the UC & C space in India. Barco’s ClickShare solutions are innovative and imperative for the hybrid workspace and we are eager to take the solution to a wide range of organisations across India. With our extensive network of vendors and channel partners, and Barco’s hands-on approach, we are primed to offer splendid hybrid collaboration experiences to customers across the country.”

Barco’s range of ClickShare products are hardware and software agnostic and enable the trends of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting). The collaboration solutions ensure remote meetings are as intuitive and effective as face-to-face interactions, no matter the location or choice of connection. To thrive in the post-pandemic world, businesses must be inventive, adaptable, and invest in new technologies which give their employees the tools they need to work in the best way possible and Barco’s ClickShare range offers the whole gamut of solutions for this outcome.