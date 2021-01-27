Barco Launches New G100 Series Projectors

Barco, a provider in professional visualization technologies, launches its new G100 series projectors. The company expands its laser projection portfolio with a budget-friendly projector range that meets Barco’s high-quality standards and customer requirements in terms of brightness, technical versatility, and sustainability. The introduction of the three G100 models further strengthens and diversifies Barco’s projector hardware offering for media-based attractions, such as planetariums, theme parks, and other smaller events.

Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director at Barco India said, “Barco is a global leader in high-performance display systems. The G100 laser projector series delivers perfect results on image performance, flexibility, sustainability and reliability. The range addresses both indoor and outdoor multi-channel media-based bright projection requirements, making it an ideal fit for the audio-visual industry. With its future-proof design, stability and performance over time, the G100 projector series enables best outcomes at a very competitive price range.”

The G100 is a single-chip projector with native WUXGA resolution and comes in three brightness variants: 16.000, 19.000 and 22.000 lumens. This high-brightness power enables advanced image quality to impress with pioneering projections both indoor and outdoor.

Up-to-date with the most recent technological needs and signal capabilities, the G100 supports all of the latest input sources, including HDMI 2.0, to enable deep color palettes. The new projector series further stands out in the industry with a future-proof design and exceptionally low noise levels, which is an important differentiator for indoor installations especially.

To ensure full operational versatility and effortless implementation, Barco also brings a new extensive GC-lens range to the market for the G100 models, with throw ratios going from 0.38 up to 10.8, and a large shift capability. With the excellent onboard cooling, the G100’s can withstand a maximum ambient operating temperature of 50°C (122°F). Such features make the G100 ideally suited to high-brightness projections, indoors or outdoors, close-up or far away!

To conclude, the G100 projectors feature carefully selected components that lower the power consumption of the device, extend the light source lifetime, and, accordingly, limits the ecological footprint of the units. As a result, the ecoscoring team has granted the projectors an A-score and a Barco ECO product label.

The broad Barco single-chip portfolio has proven to be successful with customers and projects that look for versatile solutions enabling creative freedom. One of the most recent examples being the Memory Lane Museum in Russia where 180 Barco projectors of different sizes, resolutions and brightness levels were installed to create an interactive and immersive experience that tells the story of the Great Patriotic War.