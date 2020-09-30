Barco Launches Laser Projection Video Walls for Control Room Portfolio

Barco India, a global leader in professional visualization technology, launched its new generation RGB laser rear-projection video walls, powered by ODL-Series GEN2 engine, enabling sustainable control rooms. Featuring latest innovative technology, the video walls strengthen the value proposition of rear-projection technology as a reliable, sustainable, and long-lifetime visualization solution, reinforcing Barco’s commitment to the mission-critical control room segment.

Powered with the latest laser technology, Barco’s RGB laser rear-projection video walls deliver unseen brightness levels and vibrant colors, while offering a very low total cost of ownership (TCO). Barco’s 10th generation of rear-projection video walls ensure 25% increase in light source lifetime (vs Gen1) in both Normal and Eco modes, longer lifetime of uninterrupted operation in 24/7 mode and 25% less power consumption at higher brightness levels. The next-generation laser engine introduces new laser banks which increase the laser light source lifetime to 125.000 hours in both Normal and Eco modes.

Improved Image Performance Ø 50% higher brightness combined with longest lifetime Ø Superior color saturation, focus and contrast Upgraded Customer Experience Ø Seamless & risk-free upgrade Ø 25% less noise (‘library’ noise level) Ø Redundancy of critical components • 50% less effort required for installation

Speaking on the occasion, Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India said, “Barco specializes in control room visualization solutions, and we have always focused on ergonomics to allow the operator to make better informed and faster decisions. Barco has always been at the forefront of the rear-projection cube market and, with the launch of the latest RGB Laser ODL series, we reiterate our commitment to enabling bright outcomes in future-ready control rooms. The new design offers sustainable video walls with enhanced lifetimes, extremely reliable visualization, and a significantly lower environment footprint.”

A wide portfolio of laser engines

The new engine is available within the full RGB Laser portfolio, covering 70” to 80” sizes and supporting both FHD and SXGA+ resolutions. Multiple screen options are available to deliver the optimum result depending on the application, control room environment and budget. Furthermore, existing customers can upgrade their installed base of lamp & LED cubes, which means a complete technology refresh can be accomplished while keeping the mechanical structure and screens. This not only lowers the cost and timeframe of the refurbishment, but also reduces waste and can often be accomplished without any operational interruption. Being able to upgrade video walls (running already for more than 10 years) with the latest projection technology at a reduced cost, for another 10 years of service, is a key advantage of rear projection.

As a broad visualization solution supplier, Barco offers rear-projection, LCD and LED indoor video walls, allowing to optimize the visualization outcome – depending on the specific application and customer needs. For mission-critical control rooms, rear-projection remains a key visualization technology especially for mid- to large-size control rooms, that work with dashboards and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) content typically within the utilities and rail transportation markets.