Barco Launches Dynamic New IEX Series

Barco India has expanded its innovative LED video wall portfolio by launching the new IEX series. Offering narrow pixel pitch indoor LED video walls for more dynamic, immersive, and collaborative engagement within corporate spaces and other indoor environments like TV studios and control rooms, the new series will be available, worldwide, from this month onwards. The direct view LED, one of the most sophisticated video wall technologies available today, delivers engaging visualization experiences across various use cases.

Barco is known for being a true pioneer in the visualization space, and with the new launch, the company offers customers easy installations, trademark high-quality products and a great service network, ensuring a very reliable operation. Adjustable for varying lobby, experience center and boardroom set-ups and dimensions, the IEX series delivers the “wow factor” organizational leaders aim for as they welcome and engage both employees and guests. Customers have a variety of options to choose from, including narrow pixel pitch options in 1.2, 1.5, 1.8 and 2.5 mm. Each 27″ variant showcases content at a 600-nit brightness level, suitable for indoor environments, and delivers an easy and flexible solution to meet all visualization requirements.

“Barco is excited to expand its popular LED video walls portfolio with the new IEX series which optimally combines simplicity with quality. With over 20 years of legacy in the segment, we are proud to offer customers, across corporate and control room verticals, a solution to handle the challenges of hybrid visualization and collaboration. The new IEX series ensures immersive and collaborative engagements and offers customers high quality video walls focused on addressing their evolving requirements. Powered by impressive image quality and operational simplicity, the IEX series enables our customers to reimagine visual storytelling in all their varied creative pursuits,” Mr. Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India.

Offering an innovative, screw-free set-up, the new IEX video walls bring engaging viewing experiences and deliver flawless and vibrant content. Reliability is further safeguarded by cable-free inter-cabinet connectivity with optional power and data redundancy. Barco’s IEX series also allows full maintenance from both front and rear, enabling users to alleviate issues without significant disruptions to their operations. When a module is replaced due to failure, the built-in system can be automatically calibrated.

With each tile having a 16:9 aspect ratio, the new IEX series can be used to create native Full HD or UHD screens, allowing customers to display videos in the most common formats in full, without distortion or unused canvas. Together with a screen thickness of <10mm from the wall, Barco’s new video wall addition ensures a slick appearance. In order to support the use of LED in critical environments and prevent downtime, Barco has embedded signal loop redundancy and a power redundancy option. To ensure long term support, the new IEX series offers customers extended warranty up to 5 years.

As a global visualization solutions manufacturer and supplier, Barco provides customers, across industries, an enviable range of rear-projection, LCD and LED indoor video walls aimed at optimizing the visualization outcome, in line with corporate requirements and mandates.