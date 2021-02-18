Barco India Shifts to Hybrid Workspace Facility to Enable Digital Transformation

Barco, a leader in professional visualization and collaboration technology, is moving to a state of the art, hybrid work environment – its largest global Centre of Excellence for Software innovation and R&D in India.

With the new facility, Barco has reiterated its commitment to enabling bright outcomes by combining hardware with software and services to deliver exceptional customer solutions. As part of its digital transformation initiatives, Barco is continuing to invest heavily and is targeting to expand the GEAX team in India, internally known as Globally Empowered to Accelerate Experiences or GEAX.

Commenting on the new facility, Mr Rajiv Bhalla, Managing Director, Barco India, said, “Barco is committed to driving innovative solutions and experiences for customers. The launch of the new facility will enable us to successfully transform to a more resilient and healthier platform while continuing to build capabilities to become a successful solutions company leveraging hardware, software and services…”

Barco India has a strong team of talented software engineers who develop software products and solutions across the Enterprise, Education and Healthcare verticals using diverse technology stack from embedded software on hardware devices to SaaS solutions deployed in multi cloud environment (Azure, AWS).

According to Mr Ashish Gupta, Vice President, GEAX, Barco India, “We intend to develop our India R&D Centre into Barco’s Global hub for software development and innovation. India has a strong pool of technology talent and we are keen and excited to offer this segment the opportunities required to drive innovation on a global platform for Barco.”

Barco recently introduced the concept of Hybrid Workplaces, offering an entire gamut of technology geared up to enhance workplace agility and efficiency, ensuring that enterprises are primed for the new normal. Barco’s premium visualization and collaboration solutions such as Clickshare Conference, SecureStream, we Connect etc. transform enterprises by enhancing productivity and continuity for businesses, while facilitating a hybrid and resilient model that can withstand future challenges.

In keeping with the Hybrid Workplace model, the new two-floor Barco facility is designed to enhance productivity and features a common lab area offering flexibility for expansion or addition of new labs.