Barco, a global leader in professional meeting room visualization and collaboration technology, announced a tie-up with leading engineering communications and sound solutions, Jabra, in the Asia Pacific region. The two audiovisual powerhouses have joined forces to promote the easy adoption of simple, one-click wireless conferencing for organizations as they embrace hybrid working to create more intuitive meeting experiences in-person and remotely.

Barco’s ClickShare Conference and Jabra video collaboration solutions are fully agnostic, mix-and-match conference functionalities for meeting room spaces of all sizes and can work seamlessly with everything, everywhere. It is as simple as selecting a device, choosing a videoconferencing platform and display of choice, and clicking to the conference. With few easy steps, everyone in the meeting – whether remote or physically present – is seen and heard. With quick, easy, and frictionless functions, IT managers can quickly prepare hybrid meeting spaces for returning employees.

As employees have become more accustomed to working from home, they have developed a preference for Bring Your Own Meeting (BYOM) models (70%) according to a recent ClickShare survey. The survey also indicated that many office workers struggled with hosting meetings from the office, with 48 percent finding it difficult to connect to meeting rooms. Another 65 percent struggled with figuring out different setups when moving between meeting spaces. With the average worker spending 0.5 more days in the office in 2021 than they did in 2020, organizations must be prepared to accommodate the meeting and videoconferencing needs of their onsite workforce.

Addressing today’s meeting challenges with Barco and Jabra solutions: To navigate a hybrid workforce investing in a seamless video conferencing experience has become more important than ever. The joint conferencing solution helps to address the core challenges faced by today’s IT managers, business leaders, and everyday users. Barco and Jabra are introducing a solution bundle for the Asia Pacific market to enable easy adoption of the integrated solution. With today’s changing workplace strategies, this solution responds to more hybrid ways of working and boosts employee productivity, no matter where they are physically located. IT managers are looking for easy-to-use, install and manage video conferencing solutions that work together seamlessly. Responding to the need for minimal IT support with simple deployment and ease of use, the solution allows IT, teams, to leverage existing technology for an integrated and secure video conferencing solution.

“As a leader in wireless presentation and conferencing, Barco’s partnership with Jabra ensures that we provide the best value in product offerings and affordability to help organizations reap the benefits of excellent hybrid meeting experiences,” said Mr. Marc Remond, Vice President of Meeting and Learning Experiences at Barco APAC. “Office workers expect their employer to invest in superior videoconferencing solutions, while business leaders trust their in-office and remote workers to stay engaged and productive. We find that we are addressing a critical need in the changing workplace with the Jabra and ClickShare solution.”