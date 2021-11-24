Axis launches 8th generation ARTPEC system-on-chip powered with deep-learning analytics on the edge

Axis Communications recently announced the 8th generation custom-designed system-on-chip (SoC) made for network video. The ARTPEC-8 SoC is designed to create new opportunities with impressive deep-learning-based analytics. Going forward, the new chip will be the basis for the majority of Axis network video products.

The new ARTPEC-8 SoC accelerates the array of remarkable capabilities and features first seen with the implementation of ARTPEC-7. These include superior imaging, enhanced security, and powerful compression. Furthermore, the fact that ARTPEC-8 was designed in-house gives Axis a level of control crucial to cybersecurity. Some of the first cameras to include this chip are the soon-to-be-launched AXIS Q3536-LVE/38-LVE Dome Cameras and AXIS Q1656-LE Box Camera.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India, and SAARC, said, “Innovation is the key driver for our vision towards building a safer and smarter world. We aim at bringing one of the best fit for our customers across verticals like smart cities, critical infrastructure, education, hospitality, and retail. We are thrilled to pilot the way towards a new era of analytics and provide top-notch technology-driven solutions that provide superior image and compression quality to become the key differentiator in the network video market in India.”

“With ARTPEC-8, Axis is leading the way toward a new era of exciting analytics based on deep learning on the edge,” says Johan Paulsson, Chief Technology Officer “We want to deliver the easiest access to actionable insights through the widest range of analytics on the market. Our ultimate goal is to contribute to creating a smarter, safer world by addressing more and more important use cases. Plus, ARTPEC-8 is 100% optimized for high-quality network video solutions. And, as always, we have complete control over every single transistor.”