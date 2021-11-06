Axis Communications strengthens its partner ecosystem by on boarding PV Lumens as its new distributor

Axis Communications recently announced its partnership with PV Lumens, distributing the complete range of Axis Communications solutions to customers across India. This partnership is a focal point of the aggressive expansion plans by Axis Communications in further penetrating across Metros as well as the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India. With this alliance, PV Lumens adds the high-performance range of Enterprise Surveillance solutions from Axis to complement its existing range of Network Infrastructure and Safety and Security Solutions.

Commenting on this collaboration, Mr. Sudhindra Holla, Director, Axis Communications, India & SAARC, said “At Axis Communications, our partners play a critical role in working closely with our end customers. We continue to strengthen our bond with the channel community by empowering them through various programs and trainings to help them achieve growth even in testing times like the pandemic. We are thrilled to welcome PV Lumens in our Axis family and are confident that this partnership will help us in connecting with a larger customer base and accelerate our growth plans in India.” Axis Communications believes in having a robust partner–vendor relationship that empowers its partners to pass on the message of Axis and provide the best Axis end-to-end surveillance solutions across different segments and reach a wider market.

PV Lumens will primarily represent and distribute the entire range of audio solutions by Axis Communications along with its comprehensive end-to-end security solution. “We are very excited on this collaboration with Axis Communications. Adding to our expertise and wide customer presence across India over the past three decades, we will help in increasing the strength in making stronger inroads in the country. This partnership will not only exhibit seamless core distribution execution but also bring in unique marketing initiatives from both the companies” stated Mr. Chaman Pansari, Director, PV Lumens.