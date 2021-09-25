Avision Plans to Offer More Automation Choices in their Scanners, Printers and Copiers

In an interaction with NCN, Ms. Claire Sung, Regional Sales Manager, Avision, shares about their company’s plans for the Indian market, their mission, and vision. Avision is a Taiwan-based global provider of cutting-edge scanners, multi-function printers, and copiers with three decades of global presence.

Please take us through Avision’s vision and mission.

Avision founded in 1991 designs, manufactures, and markets a complete range of high-performance scanners and multi-function printers. We have 30 years of experience in the development of scanners and have dedicated ourselves to the development of laser printers and MFPs. The 2000 employees of Avision spread worldwide are devoted to providing customers with innovative and high-quality products. We have already been granted ISO-9001, ISO-14001 international quality system certificates to fulfill the quality requirements. With more than 230 R&D engineers, Avision invests more than 23% of the company’s revenues each year in its product development and has successfully developed more than 520 scanner models and obtained 1206 patents by far. Through product innovations, strategic partnerships, and successful business models, Avision has become one of the world’s leading providers of image processing equipment and digital office solutions.

Tell us about Avision’s wide range of product offerings.

The development and distribution of high-performance scanners, printers, and MFPs have been the passion and goal of Avision for the past 30 years. In response to the diversity of demand, Avision offers a complete range of high-performance A3 and A4 scanners, printers, and MFPs.

In scanners, we offer a variety of models from flatbed scanners to recent portable scanners, document scanners, production scanners to meet different needs. The maximum speed of these machines can reach up to 130 pages per minute. Besides scanners, our product line extends to printers and MFPs. In recent years, we developed A4 laser printers, A3 laser printers, and also the world’s first A3 intelligent copier. In response to the diversity of demand, Avision offers a complete range of high-performance A3 and A4 printers, scanners, and MFPs.

What new technologies do you see in the Indian market?

Cloud services, electronic payment, and automation are becoming more and more important in the Indian market, and the scope of applications is also growing. Not only in enterprises but also in the consumer market, individuals want better quality and faster services.

What has been the impact of Covid on Avision’s business since March 2020 and what measures did you take to overcome the challenges?

Due to the Covid outbreak, most business travel has been suspended or canceled. Although we could use remote online meetings, it has its own limitations and it cannot always be an adequate substitute to face–to–face interactions when creating new clients. In addition, there has been a steep rise in the prices of chips and raw materials. Therefore, we are constantly trying to find alternative materials to minimize costs and diversify risks.

How far is the Indian market adaptable to technological trends?

In fact, there is a long way to go, but the Indian market is progressing rapidly, the quality of local manpower is constantly improving, and the pace of accepting new technologies is accelerating. We are optimistic about future development, both in terms of software and hardware.

Please give us an overview of Avision’s plans till 2025?

On the printer’s side, we will focus on the development of color printers and color MFPs in the next coming years. In addition, we will continue to develop our next-generation chips for scanners and printers. On the scanner’s side, we want to focus more on providing home office scanners; we will also strive to make scanners more integrated into life, to make the interface more user-friendly, portable, and multi-functional.

What more do you want to provide for the Indian market?

We plan to provide more choices in terms of automation and cloud services, such as more intelligent document scanning systems, printing workstations, self-service copiers, and consumer-oriented services. We also want to develop products related to electronic payments and integrate local software services.

