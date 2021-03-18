AVEVA Strengthens India Operations and Expands Channel Network

AVEVA, a global leader in engineering and industrial software, today announcedthat it has signed partnership agreements with Titan Engineering & Automation Limited (TEAL) and Utthunga Technologies Pvt. Ltd., to effectively deliver the company’s flagship Monitoring and Control portfolio to customers in India. The Bengaluru-based partners will play a key role in building awareness of the AVEVA portfolio in the manufacturing space. The addition of both systems integrators will fortify AVEVA’s expansive channel network further and grow its presence across India.

Commenting on the new channel partnerships, Mohammed Abis Zaidi, Head of Channel, India, AVEVA, said, “Our proven solutions and products in the manufacturing vertical offer enterprises a competitive edge and help them to effortlessly scaletheir businesses. A major portion of our manufacturing business is driven by the channel. We are excited to announce our latest value-added channel partnerships with TEAL and Utthunga Technologies. Partnering with AVEVA offers channel partners infinite opportunities to enhance their profitability and become trusted advisors for their customers. We look forward to expanding and strengthening our Indiachannel ecosystem further.”

As per the terms of the agreement, the new AVEVA systems integratorswill activate their highly skilled teams to sell and bundle AVEVA’s Monitoring and Control Solutions with value-added supplements to boost the company’s presence and brand value across the country.

TEAL, formerly known as Titan-Precision Engineering division (PED), is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Company Limited, a Tata Enterprise. The consulting company was born as an in-house engineering team dedicated to high precision component manufacturing and designing.

Venkatesan, Head of Automation Business at TEAL, said,“AVEVA’s extensive suite of solutions in the manufacturing space complements our existing offerings seamlessly. As a channel partner for AVEVA’s business, we can empower Indian enterprises to leverage the power of AVEVA Manufacturing portfolio to fast-track their digital transformation efforts. Our proficient engineers and dedicated team will help our customers to explore all avenues of opportunities with AVEVA Manufacturing solutions. We look forward to developing this partnership and growing it to new heights.”

Utthunga Technologies Pvt Ltd provides end-to-end enterprise-wide solutions, services and products to keep pace with digital transformation. The professional services engineering and consulting firm is the only accredited FDT test and certification Centre in India.

Nagaraj GP, Industry 4.0 Solution Expertat Utthunga Technologies, said,“We are thrilled to partner with a global leader like AVEVA, allowing our growing customer base to capitalize on its innovative and pioneering solutions suite. We are in the process of ensuring our adept workforce is specially trained on AVEVA Manufacturing solutions to be able to expertly recommend the right solutions and bundles to help our customers achieve business outcomes effortlessly. We expect to contribute significantly to growing the AVEVA operations across India.”

Both the systems integrators are committed to delivering superior quality services, technology, business solutions and consultations to its client partners spread across India, enabling them to compete in today’s competitive and dynamic business environment.

AVEVA is looking to grow its operations further through dedicated channel partnerships to ensure customers all across the country can take advantage of its extensive portfolio.