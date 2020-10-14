AVerMedia Unveils Latest Microphone and Webcam for Digital Learning

AVerMedia AM133 mic, and PW313 webcam make the perfect high definition, high-quality video conferencing solution for teachers, students and parents

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc., the preeminent name in digital multimedia technology, recently announced the launch of Live Streamer Cam 313 and AM133 mic in India. The COVID-19 has resulted in schools shut all across the world. Globally, over 1.2 billion children are out of the classroom. Education has changed dramatically, with the distinctive rise of e-learning, whereby teaching is undertaken remotely and on digital platforms. Keeping in mind the needs and requirements in the educational sectors AVerMedia has launched its best webcam and compact handy microphone.

Live Streamer Mic 133 (AM133): The AM133 is suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage, this device is specially crafted to address the demand on high quality voice recordings. The live streamer MIC 3.5mm audio jack is uniform with smartphones, cameras and computer devices. It moreover works unconfined on the Android-wide range of smart devices on iOS and Windows systems. This high quality unidirectional condenser mic comes with a hot shoe-mount that can be mounted on a camera and a selfie stick. Its unidirectional recording pattern reduces the noise from the side and rear to optimize the recording in front.

The Live Streamer Cam 313 (PW313): The PW313 is a plug-and-play USB webcam that records at 1080p. The device is specially crafted understanding the different pain points of today’s digital world.

AVerMedia has taken the best of what made the award-winning Live Streamer Cam 313, the most widely recommended webcam by professionals. The PW313 comes with two built-in microphones (mono) and a flexible, 360-degree swivel design. A well-thought privacy shutter provides users with a peace of mind against potential prying eyes of hackers; the flexible mounting clip with rubber pads enables the camera to be mounted firmly either on top of the monitor or on a tripod. AVerMedia AM133 microphone and PW313 come, carry warranty of 1 year, and are immediately available on Amazon.