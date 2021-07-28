AVerMedia Launches Live Streamer NEXUS and MIC 330, A Perfect Setup for Streamer

AVerMedia Technologies introduced the Live Streamer NEXUS and Live Streamer Mic 330 in India. The NEXUS (AX310) is a control center that features audio mixing up to 6 tracks. 3 of the tracks are inputs from physical sources (Optical, line-in, and XLR), and the other 3 are virtual tracks that route from/to the streaming PC. Creators can customize the 6 tracks into 2 independent audio mixes, one to their live streams for their audience and the other one to their headsets. “We are extremely happy to introduce our all new mic in the Indian market. We all know how important the audio quality of a video or a podcast matters and it is crucially important to send a message or idea to the audience in an immaculate way. This device is designed to favor live streamers, who crave for studio quality sounds. It delivers clearer, richer and warmer sound which is ideal for podcasting, streaming, gaming and more.” said, Mr Michael Kuo, CEO at AVerMedia Technologies.

The Live Streamer MIC 330, is a dynamic XLR microphone (AM330), is here to help creators sound as best as they can and focusing on creating with minimal hassle. Its built-in pop filter adds an extra layer of protection to help creators filter out those plosive sounds to keep their viewers’ ears happy. To empower content creators to boldly create and truly take control of their live creations, AVerMedia has proudly developed a first-of-its-kind control center/audio mixer and a broadcast-quality dynamic XLR microphone. These two key elements make the AVerMedia studio and ecosystem a complete experience and better meet the needs of our valued content creators.

A game changer control center/audio mixer for live content creation on YouTube, Twitch, or any streaming platform with a dynamic microphone ready to help creators make their voices be heard. The NEXUS control center consists of a 5″ IPS touch screen and 4 dedicated function buttons. Together with its NEXUS app, creators can take full control of customizing the panel interface and even their live streams with the popular creative and streaming software integrations like OBS, Streamlabs OBS, RECentral, YouTube, Twitch, Spotify, and plenty more to come.