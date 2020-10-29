AVerMedia Announces Mega Festive Season Discounts on its Live Gamer MINI

AVerMedia Technologies has announced a massive discount of around 35% on its best of breed AVerMedia Live Gamer MINI (GC311). AVerMedia aims to provide solutions that offer more value to its customers. Adding greater joy this festive season AVerMedia is offering a huge discount on its Live Gamer MINI. The discounted offer is valid for just 5 days from October 29 to 02 November 2020.

Even though the COVID pandemic has toned down a lot of celebration in the world, the dawn of the Indian festive season has made gamers feel a whole lot festive. And adding to this festive cheer is AVerMedia’s offers on Amazon. AVerMedia plans to constantly engage with new customers to not only deliver best solutions, but also to ensure that it is among the top streaming solutions in its customer’s consideration set. AVerMedia is delighted to sell and enable access to the latest gaming technology and features at the most cost-effective prices to all customers across India.

The Live Gamer MINI is a great tool in any streamer’s arsenal. It is AVerMedia’s smallest capture card which is powerful beyond its size. Its compact form factor allows putting it in your pocket and taking it with you to the next stream location as convenient as possible. It delivers 100% zero latency Full HD pass-through, which helps to enjoy the gameplay as it is meant to be. It also comes with UVC technology which standardizes video drivers across Windows PC. All users have to do is plug the capture card to the PC and it’ll be ready for recording and streaming. Features like STREAM ENGINE lets users record the gameplay backups using the 3rd party software directly to storage without putting any load on the CPU. User-friendly AVerMedia’s proprietary RECentral software unleashes Live Gamer MINI’s full potential with great functions like multi-stream, rich overlays, chroma key and more.