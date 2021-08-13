AVer Partners with Supertron VAD venture to Provide Distance Learning & Pro AV Solutions

AVer is excited to announce a strategic exclusive distribution partnership with Supertron Electronics Pvt Ltd, Value Added Distribution Venture, by offering AVer’s comprehensive solutions of Distance Learning and Professional Audio & Video. Through this cooperation, Supertron VAD and AVer will be able to altogether expand the reach to the entire India, enabling effective remote connections for businesses.

Debraj Dam, Chief of Supertron VAD venture

“We are excited to partner with AVer,” said Debraj Dam, Chief of Supertron VAD venture, “It’s clear that Education and Pro AV providers are looking for new affordable solutions to attract and retain their clients. With AVer, we will be offering new education and camera technologies that become a business necessity. We trust this helps to generate industry leading Distance Learning and Live streaming/Broadcasting solutions in India.”

“We believe that the best way to reach more clients in India is via Supertron’s VAD acknowledged channel relationship. Supertron’s VAD best in the industry, and their marketing and customer support expertise make our partnership a clear win-win.” said Stanley Cheng, Vice president and Head of Integrated Presentation and Education Business Unit of AVer.

The global Distance Learning and Pro AV markets are both projected to grow significantly in the next several years. AVer is pleased to be adding Supertron VAD to our partnership portfolio to especially focus on Education and Pro AV applications. Together working as one team, AVer and Supertron VAD will capitalize on these trends by delivering the latest and high-quality solutions, and place our clients on the best path for success in the new business landscape.