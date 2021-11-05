Avaya Helps Partners ‘Subscribe To Change’ As Channel Community Converges On Annual Partner Forum

At a hybrid edition of the Avaya Partner Forum, Avaya outlined the considerable market shifts that have taken place over the past 18 months, and how the Avaya OneCloud AI-powered experience platform will help channel partners harness the opportunities that these market changes present.

“With every change comes an opportunity. And beyond the pandemic, the long-term opportunities are vast for Avaya and its partner community. Organizations have realized that improving the quality of experiences through both the customer and employee journey is today among the most important differentiators and creators of brand affinity. And that’s where Avaya and its partners excel – helping our customers create experiences that matter for their customers,” said Fadi Moubarak, Vice President – Channels, Avaya International.

Channel partners now find themselves having to address a range of new customer demands. For instance, according to Avaya’s “Life And Work Beyond 2020” survey, companies are contending with the fact that over one third of consumers prefer a mix of channels and modalities to engage with and contact organizations. Additional Avaya research shows that most companies had a shift in technology priorities with 52% increasing investment in collaboration software.

And at its Partner Forum, held in-person and broadcasted live over the Avaya Spaces app, Avaya demonstrated how the Avaya OneCloud platform can be used to address these changing demands by enabling experiences to be composed.

“It’s become almost impossible to keep up using legacy technologies. The experiences that people demand can’t be satisfied with monolithic apps in a cloud world; experiences must be ‘composed’, and that’s what our work will continue to focus on,” said Moubarak to the partners present at the event.

Sessions at the Forum also showed how partners can, through Avaya Experience Builders™, more easily build and deliver new experiences across limited or siloed development functions by providing the right amount of co-development support each company needs. Avaya Experience Builders™ is a global ecosystem of Avaya experts, partners and customers that are accelerating digital transformation and elevating the employee and customer experience. The Experience Builder ecosystem strives to overcome old legacies, challenge existing paradigms, and combine the benefits of new ways of thinking and doing with years of experience in delivering business communication experiences. Avaya has one of the most expansive ecosystems in the industry and is uniquely positioned to deliver next-gen customer and employee experiences through the Avaya OneCloud™ Experience platform.

Finally, partners were provided with a rundown of the latest updates to the award-winning Avaya Edge program, which now provides greater rewards for the partners leveraging cloud-based models to compose experiences for their customers.

“With the growing number of our customers demanding cloud models, we recognize the importance of getting our partners business-ready to address those demands. The Edge program is shifting its focus to deliver greater rewards for partners consuming cloud-based applications,” said Moubarak.