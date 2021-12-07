Avast Bolsters Privacy Provisions in Avast One Portfolio

Avast announced the addition of several deep privacy features to Avast One, its recently launched all-in-one integrated service. Avast One is a personalized, comprehensive cross-platform protection delivering digital protection and privacy. Avast One is available in three different versions: Essential, the free service awarded ‘Editor’s Choice’ by both PCMag and TechRadar, and premium services Avast One Individual and Avast One Family.

Avast One Individual and Family: Now includes new privacy features designed to protect people’s personal information during everyday online activities. The four new features, available first in Avast One for Windows, are:

using Avast’s patented anti-fingerprinting technology, it works by injecting fake information into the data that makes up a person’s unique digital fingerprint. Every time a page is visited, Avast One injects fresh data, scrambling each user’s digital fingerprint to prevent tracking through the digital fingerprint by making them appear to be a different user. Private Mode – this is an enhanced incognito mode that combines two privacy technologies that work together to deliver a true private browsing experience. With one click, Private Mode combines the VPN with Tracking Prevention. Once the user opens an incognito window in their browser, they are able to securely and privately browse without concerns of tracking through fingerprinting, saved website visits or visible IP address.

this automatically activates a private, encrypted session while a user is visiting banking websites or when connecting to public Wi-Fi to ensure their information stays safe and private. Kill Switch – this new feature activates when the VPN connection drops for any reason and immediately cuts the internet connection to prevent sensitive information being exposed.

Avast One Essential: Now includes the new Privacy Advisor feature which provides step-by-step guides for users on enhancing their privacy settings on popular websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Reddit, Amazon, LinkedIn and Google. By helping to simplify this process, Avast puts the user back in control of who can see their data and how it is used.