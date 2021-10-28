Attacks Surge in 1H 2021 as Trend Micro Blocks 41 Billion Cyber Threats

Global cybersecurity leader Trend Micro Incorporated announced that it blocked 40.9 billion email threats, malicious files, and malicious URLs for its customers worldwide in the first half of 2021, a 47% year-on-year increase. In this period, the company detected and blocked a total number of 1,11,028 email spam, malicious URLs and malware, in India.

Globally, ransomware remained the standout threat in the first half of the year as cyber criminals continued to target big-name victims. Working with third parties to gain access to targeted networks, they used Advanced Persistent Threat tools and techniques to steal and encrypt victims’ data. In India, the total ransomware threats for 1H 2021 stands at 12.98%, the second highest in Asia after China.

The banking industry was disproportionately affected, experiencing a 1,318% year-on-year increase in ransomware attacks in the first half of 2021, globally. The total number of online banking malware detected by Trend Micro in India is 4497, in 1H 2021.

Trend Micro’s report also reveals that business email compromise (BEC) attacks increased by 4%, potentially as a result of new COVID-19 opportunities for threat actors. Cryptocurrency miners became the most detected malware, having surged ahead of WannaCry and web shells in recent months. The Zero Day Initiative detected 770 vulnerabilities, a slight (2%) drop from 1H 2020. A total of 164 malicious apps related to COVID-19 scams were detected, 54% of which impersonated TikTok.

“The first step towards effectively mitigating cyber risk is understanding the scale, complexity, and specific characteristics of the threat landscape,” said VijendraKatiyar, Country Manager, India & SAARC, Trend Micro. “In addition to comprehensive protection against fast-evolving threats like ransomware, phishing and BEC that Trend Micro offers, our biannual roundup reports provide global organizations and stakeholders invaluable insights to help them build a more secure connected world.”

The report’s overall findings highlight the effectiveness of – and increasing need for – a holistic and scalable cybersecurity solution at the enterprise level. As threats continue to increase in frequency and sophistication, enterprise SOC teams will require a platform that can streamline security processes without sacrificing reliability.