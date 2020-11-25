ATEN Introduces its Latest Hybrid Conferencing Solutions

With the changing structure in the meetings and classroom spaces, ATEN offer its customers an easy hybrid solution of local and remote participants take their connections to the next level. ATEN, the leading provider of AV/IT connectivity and management solutions, recently introduces a hybrid conferencing solution featuring the latest 4 x 2 True 4K Presentation Switches (VP1420, VP1421) with CAMLIVETM UC3020. Millions have found themselves working from home, and relying on video conferencing products and solutions for carrying out basic meetings with their colleagues and business contacts on the other side, the education sectors has been also trying their best to continue the online classes. These products are aimed to help companies and educational sectors to continue operating as normal during the rise in the epidemic.

“We are living in the virtual world today. Remote work, online classes are becoming the new normal for many. ATEN’s Video Presentation Switch and Video Capture solutions integrates easily and seamlessly with peripheral conferencing connections, such as microphones, speakers, and cameras, as well as UC platforms in existing conferencing set up, to help your business quickly adapt to the changes and take your connections to the next level.” Said Sunayana Hazarika, Marketing Manager at ATEN.